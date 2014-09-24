GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian stocks tracked an overnight decline on Wall Street and dipped early on Wednesday, while the dollar was kept in check after U.S. yields fell on geopolitical woes and dovish statements by a Federal Reserve official. * The dollar held close to a four-year peak against a basket of major currencies on Wednesday, underpinned by safe-haven buying as U.S. and Arab warplanes struck targets in Syria. * Brent crude oil inched lower on Tuesday as ample global supplies outweighed tensions in the Middle East, while U.S. oil bounced higher after four sessions of losses. * U.S. benchmark and long-dated Treasuries yields fell on Tuesday to their lowest since Sept. 11 after weak European economic data raised concerns about global growth and U.S. strikes in Syria spurred safe-haven bids. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 27,206.74 (down 1.58 pct) * NSE index 8,146.30 (down 1.58 pct) * Rupee 60.94/95 per dlr (60.8150/8250) * 10-year bond yield 8.47 pct (8.44 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.83 pct (7.80 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.40 pct (8.40 pct) * Call money 7.60/7.65 pct (7.15/7.20 pct) KEY DEALS * State-run IDBI Bank has mandated four arrangers as it looks to raise up to 25 billion rupees (US$411m) from its debut offering of Basel III-compliant Additional Tier 1 securities. Axis Bank, Darashaw, ICICI Bank and Trust Capital have priced the hard underwritten deal at a coupon of 10.75 percent and will market the notes from September 25 until the second week of October. * International Finance Corp, the private sector lending arm of the World Bank, has sold a debut tranche of rupee bonds a month after launching a related financing programme of up to US$2.5 billion. The Maharaja bond sale is split into four tranches. The first two tranches of around 1.5 billion rupees each are bullet bonds at tenors of five and 10 years, paying semi-annual coupons of 8.00 percent and 7.97 percent, respectively. Both priced approximately 50 bps below Indian Government bonds yields of comparable maturities. Two other tranches are being issued under the separately tradable redeemable principal parts (STRPPs) format. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Open High Low Close Volume 61.24 61.39 61.26 61.35-37 N/A FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Sept 22* -$194.13 mln Month-to-date** $1.19 bln Year-to-date** $14.22 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on Sept. 23 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Debt Sept 22 $86.57 mln Month-to-date $2.94 bln Year-to-date $19.94 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Sept. 23 on NSDL's website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Sept 23 Foreign Banks 2.63 bln Public Sector Banks 23.46 bln Private Sector Banks -23.43 bln Mutual Funds 5.65 bln Others 0.69 bln Primary Dealers -9.01 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd ISSUANCES Treasury bills 120 billion rupees Sept. 24 Bonds 120 billion rupees Sept. 26 LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it accepted all 24 bids for 70.88 billion rupees ($1.16 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 120.35 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.27 trillion rupees. (1 US dollar = 60.9300 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)