GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian stocks rose early on Thursday, cheered by a sizeable overnight rebound on Wall Street, while the dollar resumed its advance after upbeat economic data undercut safe-haven bids and pushed yields higher. * The euro languished near a 14-month trough early in Asia on Thursday after surrendering overnight to stop-loss selling as a major chart bulwark at $1.2800 gave way. * Brent crude steadied near $97 a barrel after bouncing from its lowest in 26 months, but abundant supply continued to drag on prices. * U.S. benchmark Treasuries yields were set to close higher for the first time in five sessions on Wednesday after weak demand at a five-year note auction underscored concern about Federal Reserve rate hikes and strong housing data undercut safe-haven bids. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 26,744.69 (down 0.12 pct) * NSE index 8,002.40 (down 0.19 pct) * Rupee 60.96/97 per dlr (60.94/95) * 10-year bond yield 8.48 pct (8.47 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.84 pct (7.83 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.40 pct (8.40 pct) * Call money 8.00/8.05 pct (7.60/7.65 pct) KEY DEALS * Swedish furniture retailer Ikea signed an agreement with the Indian state of Telangana to open its first store in Hyderabad, Indian media reported. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Open High Low Close Volume 61.27 61.35 61.15 61.14-17 N/A FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Sept 24* -$130.32 mln Month-to-date** $1.03 bln Year-to-date** $14.07 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on Sept. 24 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Debt Sept 23 $80.21 mln Month-to-date $3.02 bln Year-to-date $20.02 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Sept. 24 on NSDL's website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Sept 24 Foreign Banks 8.16 bln Public Sector Banks 10.56 bln Private Sector Banks -15.86 bln Mutual Funds 6.30 bln Others -1.32 bln Primary Dealers -7.83 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd ISSUANCES Treasury bills 120 billion rupees Sept. 24 Bonds 120 billion rupees Sept. 26 LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted all 20 bids for 57.89 billion rupees ($948.7 million) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 103.76 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.32 trillion rupees. (1 US dollar = 60.9300 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)