GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian stocks rose early on Thursday, cheered by a sizeable
overnight rebound on Wall Street, while the dollar resumed its
advance after upbeat economic data undercut safe-haven bids and
pushed yields higher.
* The euro languished near a 14-month trough early in Asia
on Thursday after surrendering overnight to stop-loss selling as
a major chart bulwark at $1.2800 gave way.
* Brent crude steadied near $97 a barrel after bouncing from
its lowest in 26 months, but abundant supply continued to drag
on prices.
* U.S. benchmark Treasuries yields were set to close higher
for the first time in five sessions on Wednesday after weak
demand at a five-year note auction underscored concern about
Federal Reserve rate hikes and strong housing data undercut
safe-haven bids.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 26,744.69 (down 0.12 pct)
* NSE index 8,002.40 (down 0.19 pct)
* Rupee 60.96/97 per dlr (60.94/95)
* 10-year bond yield 8.48 pct (8.47 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 7.84 pct (7.83 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 8.40 pct (8.40 pct)
* Call money 8.00/8.05 pct (7.60/7.65 pct)
KEY DEALS
* Swedish furniture retailer Ikea signed an agreement with
the Indian state of Telangana to open its first store in
Hyderabad, Indian media reported.
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
Open High Low Close Volume
61.27 61.35 61.15 61.14-17 N/A
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
Sept 24* -$130.32 mln
Month-to-date** $1.03 bln
Year-to-date** $14.07 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on
Sept. 24 on NSDL's website.
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Debt
Sept 23 $80.21 mln
Month-to-date $3.02 bln
Year-to-date $20.02 bln
* Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Sept. 24
on NSDL's website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
Sept 24
Foreign Banks 8.16 bln
Public Sector Banks 10.56 bln
Private Sector Banks -15.86 bln
Mutual Funds 6.30 bln
Others -1.32 bln
Primary Dealers -7.83 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
ISSUANCES
Treasury bills 120 billion rupees Sept. 24
Bonds 120 billion rupees Sept. 26
LIQUIDITY
* The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted
all 20 bids for 57.89 billion rupees ($948.7 million) at its
one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into
the banking system.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 103.76 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.32 trillion
rupees.
(1 US dollar = 60.9300 Indian rupees)
(Compiled by Swati Bhat)