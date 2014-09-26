GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares got off to a rocky start on Friday after a sharp drop on Wall Street curbed enthusiasm for the dollar even after it touched multi-year highs in the previous session. * The dollar held near a four-year high against a basket of major currencies on Friday, and further gains looked likely for the U.S. currency as it boasted its the biggest yield advantage over the euro in 15 years. * Brent crude held above $97 a barrel on Friday, set for its third weekly fall in four, as hefty supplies capped price gains and outweighed concerns that rising tensions in the Middle East could disrupt supply. * U.S. Treasuries yields fell on Thursday after a drop in U.S. stocks triggered safe-haven bids and reported comments from European Central Bank President Mario Draghi drove down rates in the euro zone, making U.S. yields more attractive. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 26,468.36 (down 1.03 pct) * NSE index 7,911.85 (down 1.13 pct) * Rupee 61.34/35 per dlr (60.96/97) * 10-year bond yield 8.49 pct (8.48 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.85 pct (7.84 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.40 pct (8.40 pct) * Call money 7.95/8.00 pct (8.00/8.05 pct) KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * Finance ministry and Reserve Bank of India officials will meet on Friday at 3.00 IST (9.30 GMT) to decide how much the government will need to borrow from the markets in the second half of 2014/15. * Asian Development Bank (ADB) has launched a share sale in Indian gas supplier Petronet LNG Ltd to raise up to $120 million, three sources with direct knowledge of the deal said on Thursday. KEY DEALS * The Indian government plans to start roadshows for the 177-billion-rupee ($2.9 billion) offer for sale in Oil and Natural Gas Corp in mid-October. The government seeks to sell 427.8 million shares or a 5 percent stake. The government owns 68.9 percent of ONGC. Citigroup, HSBC, ICICI Securities, Kotak and UBS are managing the sale. * At least five offers are expected for Ilva, the southern Italian steelmaker seized by magistrates last year after it was accused of failing to contain toxic emissions, Industry Minister Federica Guidi said. Labour unions had already confirmed that ArcelorMittal, the world largest steelmaker, and India's JSW Steel were interested in Ilva. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Open High Low Close Volume 61.45 61.79 61.48 61.78-82 N/A FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Sept 25* -$141.17 mln Month-to-date** $915.94 mln Year-to-date** $13.95 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on Sept. 25 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Debt Sept 24 -$323.99 mln Month-to-date $2.69 bln Year-to-date $19.70 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Sept. 25 on NSDL's website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Sept. 25 Foreign Banks -2.86 bln Public Sector Banks 18.48 bln Private Sector Banks -0.70 bln Mutual Funds 2.20 bln Others -5.09 bln Primary Dealers -12.03 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd ISSUANCES Bonds 120 billion rupees Sept. 26 LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all 19 bids for 53.79 billion rupees ($881.95 million) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 133.21 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.36 trillion rupees. (1 US dollar = 60.9300 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Swati Bhat; Editing by Sunil Nair)