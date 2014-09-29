GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * The dollar hit a four-year peak against a basket of currencies in early Asian trade on Monday, bolstering Japanese shares, but other Asian shares shrugged off Friday's Wall Street rebound in the face of political unrest in Hong Kong. * The dollar started the week close to a six-year peak against the yen and touched a fresh four-year high against a basket of currencies, getting a tailwind from data showing higher U.S. growth in the second quarter. * Brent crude futures ended flat on Friday as improving supply and concerns about tepid demand for oil in Europe and China offset concerns about the Middle East conflicts, while U.S. crude rose on supportive economic data from the United States. * Short- and intermediate-dated U.S. Treasuries prices dipped Friday on news that Pimco Chief Investment Officer Bill Gross is joining rival Janus Capital Group, which spurred concerns Pimco may have to sell Treasuries if investor redemptions at the firm increase. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 26,626.32 (up 0.6 pct) * NSE index 7,968.85(up 0.72 pct) * Rupee 61.14/15 per dlr (61.34/35) * 10-year bond yield 8.44 pct (8.49 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.78 pct (7.85 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.38 pct (8.40 pct) * Call money 7.00/7.10 pct (7.95/8.00 pct) KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the Council on Foreign Relations on the sidelines of the 2014 UNGA meeting. Modi, elected on a platform of export-led development and labor-intensive industrial growth, faces a long road to rebuild and replace India's creaking infrastructure while tackling high levels of entrenched poverty and under-education. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Open High Low Close Volume 61.72 61.88 61.52 61.70-73 N/A GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Sept. 26 Foreign Banks 14.47 bln Public Sector Banks -27.80 bln Private Sector Banks 33.75 bln Mutual Funds 4.39 bln Others 8.38 bln Primary Dealers -33.19 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd ISSUANCES T-bills 1.98 trillion rupees Oct-Dec LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all 17 bids for 52.72 billion rupees ($856.4 million) at its three-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 127.61 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.40 trillion rupees. (1 US dollar = 60.9300 Indian rupees) (1 US dollar = 61.1400 Indian rupee) (Compiled by Mumbai Treasury Team)