GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian markets were in hesitant mood on Tuesday as investors wondered what China's response would be to civil unrest in Hong Kong, while the U.S. dollar was on track to post its biggest monthly gain in well over a year. * The dollar hovered at a four-year peak against a basket of major currencies early on Tuesday, on track to post its biggest monthly gain in well over a year even as some analysts warned its three-month long rally was at risk of running out of puff. * U.S. crude oil rose on Monday backed by strong U.S. economic data, while Brent edged up after nearing a two-year low last week. * Treasuries prices gained on Monday as civil unrest in Hong Kong weighed on global stock markets, and the yield curve flattened as investors bet that U.S. economic data would continue to improve. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 26,597.11 (down 0.11 pct) * NSE index 7,958.90 (down 0.12 pct) * Rupee 61.53/54 per dlr (61.14/15) * 10-year bond yield 8.49 pct (8.44 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.83 pct (7.78 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.41 pct (8.38 pct) * Call money 7.60/7.70 pct (7.00/7.10 pct) KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * The Reserve Bank of India is expected to keep its main policy rates unchanged as inflation slowly cools and economic growth shows signs of picking up, and economists expect it will not make another rate move until next spring, when it is likely to loosen policy. 11 a.m. India Time * India is expected to release infrastructure output data for August. 12:00 p.m. India time * India will release fiscal deficit data for April-August. 4:00 p.m. India time KEY DEALS * Mytrah Energy is set to become the first Indian energy company to follow Greenko Group's lead and issue offshore bonds under a back-to-back security and borrowing structure. FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Sept 29* $24.39 mln Month-to-date** $807.78 mln Year-to-date** $13.86 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on Sept. 29 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Debt Sept 26 $117.16 mln Month-to-date $2.64 bln Year-to-date $19.65 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Sept. 29 on NSDL's website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Sept. 29 Foreign Banks -4.34 bln Public Sector Banks 18.57 bln Private Sector Banks -13.16 bln Mutual Funds -5.11 bln Others 9.27 bln Primary Dealers -5.24 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd ISSUANCES T Bills 150 billion rupees Oct 1 LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India sets cut-off rate of 7.99 percent at one-day variable rate reverse repo auction * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 90.19 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI falls to 3.31 trillion rupees. (1 US dollar = 61.5450 Indian rupee) (Compiled by Mumbai Treasury Team)