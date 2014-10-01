GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares got off on the back foot on Wednesday as continued civil unrest in Hong Kong sapped confidence, while the dollar index was in sight of a four-year high after marking its best quarterly gain in six years. * The dollar rose above 110 yen for the first time since August 2008 on Wednesday, continuing to ride on bullish momentum against its peers generated by gains against a flagging euro. * Brent oil futures edged up above $95 a barrel on Wednesday as a positive Chinese economic survey helped the crude benchmark start October firmer after it fell to its weakest level since 2012 in the previous session. * U.S. Treasury prices fell on Tuesday, although month-end buying was seen as stemming weakness as the market stayed within its recent range before Friday's highly anticipated September jobs report. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 26,630.51 (up 0.13 pct) * NSE index 7,964.80(up 0.07 pct) * Rupee 61.7450/7550 per dlr (61.53/54) * 10-year bond yield 8.51 pct (8.49 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.87 pct (7.83 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.45 pct (8.41 pct) * Call money 8.05/8.15 pct (7.60/7.70 pct) KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * India will release money supply data. 4:00 p.m. India time KEY DEALS * Mytrah Energy is set to become the first Indian energy company to follow Greenko Group's lead and issue offshore bonds under a back-to-back security and borrowing structure. FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Sept 30* -$78.69 mln Month-to-date** $845.48 mln Year-to-date** $13.88 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on Sept. 30 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Debt Sept 29 -$26.06 mln Month-to-date $2.61 bln Year-to-date $19.62 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Sept. 30 on NSDL's website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Sept. 30 Foreign Banks -22.70 bln Public Sector Banks 48.25 bln Private Sector Banks -12.10 bln Mutual Funds -4.15 bln Others 4.68 bln Primary Dealers -13.98 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd ISSUANCES T Bills 150 billion rupees Oct 1 LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India to conduct 160 bln rupees of 16-day term repo auction on Oct 1. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 103.93 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI at 3.31 trillion rupees. (1 US dollar = 61.7500 Indian rupee) (Compiled by Mumbai Treasury Team)