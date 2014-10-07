GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares tentatively rose in early trade on Tuesday, while the dollar steadied after investors locked in some gains overnight on its recent rally. * The dollar nursed heavy losses early on Tuesday, having suffered its biggest one-day fall in a year as it reversed almost all of its U.S. payrolls-inspired gains in a temporary setback for dollar bulls. * Crude oil futures reversed course on Monday after a massive sell-off last week and ended higher on a slump in the U.S. dollar. * U.S. Treasuries yields edged lower on Monday on weak European economic data and as the modest growth in U.S. hourly earnings seen in Friday's jobs report drove views that the Federal Reserve could delay raising interest rates. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 26,567.99 (down 0.23 pct) * NSE index 7,945.55 (down 0.24 pct) * Rupee 61.61/62 per dlr (61.7450/7550) * 10-year bond yield 8.48 pct (8.51 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.86 pct (7.87 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.44 pct (8.45 pct) * Call money 7.40/7.50 pct (8.05/8.15 pct) KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * India services PMI to be released at 10:30 a.m. (0500 GMT) OVERNIGHT NEWS * Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not decided whether to appoint U.S.-based economist Arvind Subramanian as the government's chief economic adviser, a senior government source told Reuters, in a delay that may impact policy and budget preparations. NDF PREVIOUS CLOSE Open High Low Close Volumes 61.93 61.92 61.70 61.69-71 N/A FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Oct 1* -$10.33 mln Month-to-date** (Sept) $845.48 mln Year-to-date** $13.86 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on Oct. 1 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Debt Sept 30 $125.09 mln Month-to-date (Sept) $2.61 bln Year-to-date $19.75 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Oct. 1 on NSDL's website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Oct. 1 Foreign Banks 2.80 bln Public Sector Banks -0.54 bln Private Sector Banks 4.74 bln Mutual Funds 2.43 bln Others -5.35 bln Primary Dealers -4.09 bln LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted all 23 bids for 102.82 billion rupees ($1.66 billion) at its six-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 119.71 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.32 trillion rupees. (1 US dollar = 61.7500 Indian rupee) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)