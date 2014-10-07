GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares tentatively rose in early trade on Tuesday,
while the dollar steadied after investors locked in some gains
overnight on its recent rally.
* The dollar nursed heavy losses early on Tuesday, having
suffered its biggest one-day fall in a year as it reversed
almost all of its U.S. payrolls-inspired gains in a temporary
setback for dollar bulls.
* Crude oil futures reversed course on Monday after a
massive sell-off last week and ended higher on a slump in the
U.S. dollar.
* U.S. Treasuries yields edged lower on Monday on weak
European economic data and as the modest growth in U.S. hourly
earnings seen in Friday's jobs report drove views that the
Federal Reserve could delay raising interest rates.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 26,567.99 (down 0.23 pct)
* NSE index 7,945.55 (down 0.24 pct)
* Rupee 61.61/62 per dlr (61.7450/7550)
* 10-year bond yield 8.48 pct (8.51 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 7.86 pct (7.87 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 8.44 pct (8.45 pct)
* Call money 7.40/7.50 pct (8.05/8.15 pct)
KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH
* India services PMI to be released at 10:30 a.m. (0500 GMT)
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not decided whether to
appoint U.S.-based economist Arvind Subramanian as the
government's chief economic adviser, a senior government source
told Reuters, in a delay that may impact policy and budget
preparations.
NDF PREVIOUS CLOSE
Open High Low Close Volumes
61.93 61.92 61.70 61.69-71 N/A
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
Oct 1* -$10.33 mln
Month-to-date** (Sept) $845.48 mln
Year-to-date** $13.86 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on
Oct. 1 on NSDL's website.
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Debt
Sept 30 $125.09 mln
Month-to-date (Sept) $2.61 bln
Year-to-date $19.75 bln
* Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Oct. 1
on NSDL's website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
Oct. 1
Foreign Banks 2.80 bln
Public Sector Banks -0.54 bln
Private Sector Banks 4.74 bln
Mutual Funds 2.43 bln
Others -5.35 bln
Primary Dealers -4.09 bln
LIQUIDITY
* The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted
all 23 bids for 102.82 billion rupees ($1.66 billion) at its
six-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into
the banking system.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 119.71 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.32 trillion
rupees.
(1 US dollar = 61.7500 Indian rupee)
(Compiled by Swati Bhat)