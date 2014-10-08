GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian stocks fell on Wednesday as worries about waning global growth lifted safe-haven bonds and the yen, while shoving oil prices to their lowest in more than two years. * The safe-haven yen held firm early on Wednesday, having risen broadly as risk appetite waned in the wake of a plunge in German industrial output and after the IMF cut its global economic growth forecasts for a third time this year. * World oil prices resumed a months-long rout on Tuesday to close at their lowest in more than two years, pressured by reduced economic and demand growth forecasts. * U.S. Treasuries yields plunged Tuesday, with long-dated yields hitting their lowest since May of last year, after fresh signs of economic weakness in Germany and a lower International Monetary Fund global growth forecast fueled safe-haven bids. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 26,271.97 (down 1.11 pct) * NSE index 7,852.40 (down 1.17 pct) * Rupee 61.43/44 per dlr (61.61/62) * 10-year bond yield 8.45 pct (8.48 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.80 pct (7.86 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.41 pct (8.44 pct) * Call money 7.30/7.40 pct (7.40/7.50 pct) KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * Top India central bank officials and stock market regulator will attend a capital market seminar. Full day event. * Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan will speak at the Federal Bank of New York on implications of U.S. monetary policy at 1230 hours and later attend IMF/World Bank meetings in Washington. OVERNIGHT NEWS * U.S.-based economist Arvind Subramanian is unlikely to become India's chief economic adviser after the prime minister questioned a request to appoint him, a source said on Tuesday, a further delay to filling a position key to writing the budget. * India will unveil a new monetary policy framework by the end of January 2015, a finance ministry official said on Tuesday, making it easier for the central bank to focus on tamping down persistently high inflation. * The Reserve Bank of India has allowed banks to shift their excess bond holdings to trading portfolios from the held-to-maturity (HTM) basket three more times in 2015 to adhere to its roadmap on HTM cut. KEY DEALS * Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, India's largest utility vehicle maker, is in exclusive talks to buy a 51 percent stake in the world's oldest maker of motorized two-wheelers from France's PSA Peugeot Citroen. Mahindra will subscribe to a 15 million euros ($18.9 million) capital increase to finance the projects. * Indian paper manufacturer Ballarpur Industries Ltd said International Finance Corp (IFC) agreed to buy new shares worth $100 million in its unit Bilt Paper BV. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click PNDF Open High Low Close Volume 61.75 61.81 61.65 61.65-68 N/A FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Oct 7* -$54.33 mln Month-to-date** $69.44 mln Year-to-date** $13.95 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on Oct. 7 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Debt Oct 1 $425.79 mln Month-to-date (Sept) $550.88 mln Year-to-date $20.17 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Oct. 7 on NSDL's website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Oct. 7 Foreign Banks 16.54 bln Public Sector Banks -7.99 bln Private Sector Banks -17.93 bln Mutual Funds 1.05 bln Others -7.15 bln Primary Dealers 15.48 bln INFLOWS ============================================================ Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================ SDL 08.36%, 2021 Interest Oct 08 1755.60 (3 States) SDL 08.39%, 2021 Interest Oct 08 209.75 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 08.50%, 2018 Interest Oct 08 340.00 (KERALA) SDL 08.55%, 2018 Interest Oct 08 90.54 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.89%, 2018 Interest Oct 08 444.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 07.77%, 2019 Interest Oct 09 349.65 (2 States) SDL 08.31%, 2017 Interest Oct 09 300.12 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.32%, 2017 Interest Oct 09 811.20 (2 States) SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest Oct 09 840.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.20%, 2018 Interest Oct 09 575.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 09.22%, 2023 Interest Oct 09 216.28 (GUJARAT) SDL 09.25%, 2023 Interest Oct 09 1489.25 (4 States) SDL 09.29%, 2023 Interest Oct 09 743.20 (2 States) SDL 09.30%, 2023 Interest Oct 09 372.00 (CHATTISGARH) SDL 09.33%, 2023 Interest Oct 09 583.13 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 09.35%, 2023 Interest Oct 09 467.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.39%, 2023 Interest Oct 09 704.25 (BIHAR) 6.30% 2023 Interest Oct 09 4095.00 91 days T-Bill Redemption Oct 09 158200.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Oct 09 60000.00 ISSUANCES Paper Amount Date Treasury bills 150 bln rupees Oct. 8 Govt dated bonds 150 bln rupees Oct. 10 LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it accepted all 14 bids for 47.10 billion rupees ($767.23 million) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 101.45 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.46 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)