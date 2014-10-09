GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares bounced back and the dollar fell on Thursday after minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting showed policymakers have some concerns about downside risks to the global economy and the dollar's strength. * The dollar languished at two-week lows early on Thursday, having fallen for a third straight session after minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's last policy meeting prompted markets to push out the likely timing of an interest rate rise. * Brent crude hit a 27-month low on Wednesday before recovering partially to close above $91 a barrel, with analysts saying the market could be headed for a rebound despite growing stockpiles and a gloomy world economic outlook. * U.S. short- and intermediate-dated Treasuries yields fell Wednesday after traders viewed the minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting as suggesting a continued accommodative stance on monetary policy. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 26,246.79 (down 0.10 pct) * NSE index 7,842.70 (down 0.12 pct) * Rupee 61.3950/4050 per dlr (61.43/44) * 10-year bond yield 8.41 pct (8.45 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.72 pct (7.80 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.36 pct (8.41 pct) * Call money 8.05/8.10 pct (7.30/7.40 pct) KEY DEALS * India plans to raise around 50 billion rupees ($813.4 million) this fiscal year by selling stakes in companies including ITC, Larsen & Toubro and Axis Bank , a senior official with knowledge of policymakers' discussions said. * Petronet LNG is planning a dual-tranche bond offering of up to 10 billion rupees ($162.7 million), split into bullet pieces of three and five years. The company is likely to call a meeting of arrangers on Thursday. The company is locally rated AA+. * State-owned Steel Authority of India has invited bids for its potential offering of 10-year bonds on Friday. The bids have to be submitted by 2.30 p.m., India time, the same day. * Rural Electrification Corp plans to offer a five-year bond either on Friday or Monday, according to bankers. The company plans to raise 10-20 billion rupees from the sale. * State-owned Oriental Bank of Commerce is planning a 5 billion rupees Basel III-compliant Tier 2 bond sale. The 10-year bonds are likely to be priced soon. The bonds are locally rated AA+. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click PNDF Open High Low Close Volume 61.73 61.81 61.32 61.32-35 N/A FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Oct 8* -$234.90 mln Month-to-date** $62.80 mln Year-to-date** $13.95 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on Oct. 8 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Debt Oct 7 -$177.29 mln Month-to-date (Sept) $373.59 mln Year-to-date $20.00 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Oct. 8 on NSDL's website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Oct. 8 Foreign Banks 33.83 bln Public Sector Banks -64.03 bln Private Sector Banks 25.00 bln Mutual Funds 7.55 bln Others -16.46 bln Primary Dealers 14.11 bln INFLOWS ============================================================ Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================ SDL 07.77%, 2019 Interest Oct 09 349.65 (2 States) SDL 08.31%, 2017 Interest Oct 09 300.12 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.32%, 2017 Interest Oct 09 811.20 (2 States) SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest Oct 09 840.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.20%, 2018 Interest Oct 09 575.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 09.22%, 2023 Interest Oct 09 216.28 (GUJARAT) SDL 09.25%, 2023 Interest Oct 09 1489.25 (4 States) SDL 09.29%, 2023 Interest Oct 09 743.20 (2 States) SDL 09.30%, 2023 Interest Oct 09 372.00 (CHATTISGARH) SDL 09.33%, 2023 Interest Oct 09 583.13 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 09.35%, 2023 Interest Oct 09 467.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.39%, 2023 Interest Oct 09 704.25 (BIHAR) 6.30% 2023 Interest Oct 09 4095.00 91 days T-Bill Redemption Oct 09 158200.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Oct 09 60000.00 ============================================================ For the full table, see: ISSUANCES Paper Amount Date Govt dated bonds 150 bln rupees Oct. 10 LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted all seven bids for 23.22 billion rupees ($377.7 million) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 96.45 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.38 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)