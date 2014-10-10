GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares drooped and oil prices fell to two-year lows on Friday after weak German export data raised fears that a recession at the heart of Europe could slow down the global economy. * The euro stayed on the back foot early on Friday, having come under renewed pressure overnight after an eye-catching plunge in German exports raised fears of a recession in Europe's largest economy. * Brent crude futures tumbled by more than a dollar to below $89 a barrel on Friday to trade near the weakest since 2010 as rising supply and a weakening global economic outlook stretched a months-long slump in oil prices. * U.S. Treasuries yields were little changed on Thursday after traders took profits a day after prices rose on views that the Federal Reserve would keep interest rates lower for longer. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 26,637.28 (up 1.49 pct) * NSE index 7,960.55 (up 1.50 pct) * Rupee 61.04/05 per dlr (61.3950/4050) * 10-year bond yield 8.47 pct (8.41 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.70 pct (7.72 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.36 pct (8.36 pct) * Call money 7.90/8.00 pct (8.05/8.10 pct) FACTORS TO WATCH * India will release industrial output data for August at 1730 IST (1200 GMT). * India foreign exchange reserve to be released at 1130 GMT. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click PNDF Open High Low Close Volume 61.25 61.45 61.27 61.40-43 N/A FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Oct 9* -$208.90 mln Month-to-date** -$130.73 mln Year-to-date** $13.75 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on Oct. 9 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Debt Oct 8 $59.37 mln Month-to-date (Sept) $432.96 mln Year-to-date $20.05 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Oct. 9 on NSDL's website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Oct. 9 Foreign Banks -13.33 bln Public Sector Banks 70.96 bln Private Sector Banks -35.04 bln Mutual Funds -17.30 bln Others 8.45 bln Primary Dealers -13.74 bln INFLOWS ============================================================ Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================ SDL 08.31%, 2017 Interest Oct 10 103.88 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.49%, 2023 Interest Oct 10 281.44 (HARYANA) SDL 08.50%, 2023 Interest Oct 10 127.50 (3 States) SDL 08.51%, 2023 Interest Oct 10 638.25 (PUNJAB) SDL 09.63%, 2024 Interest Oct 10 1564.88 (4 States) SDL 09.64%, 2024 Interest Oct 10 482.00 (KERALA) SDL 09.65%, 2024 Interest Oct 10 65.14 (NAGALAND) SDL 09.66%, 2024 Interest Oct 10 483.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 09.17%, 2022 Interest Oct 11 618.98 (2 States) SDL 09.20%, 2022 Interest Oct 11 690.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) 7.83% 2018 Interest Oct 11 28579.50 7.80% 2021 Interest Oct 11 26520.00 ============================================================ For the full table, see: ISSUANCES Paper Amount Date Govt dated bonds 150 bln rupees Oct. 10 LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all seven bids for 22.18 billion rupees ($363.25 million) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 89.68 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI at 3.47 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)