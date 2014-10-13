GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian stocks got off to a shaky start on Monday in step with a steep decline on Wall Street as worries about global economic growth sapped confidence, keeping crude oil prices stuck near four-year lows. * The yen scaled a one-month high against the dollar on Monday, as heightened worries about the health of the global economy continued to shore up the safe-haven Japanese currency. * Global oil prices lost more than a dollar on Monday in early Asian trades, as Kuwait said OPEC is unlikely to cut ouptut to support prices and Saudi Arabia privately told oil markets that it is ready to accept oil prices perhaps down to $80 a barrel. * U.S. long-dated Treasuries debt yields fell to the lowest levels in more than a year on Friday with concerns persisting about global economic growth, while short-dated yields edged lower on short-covering in the wake of the Federal Reserve meeting minutes published on Wednesday. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 26,297.38 (down 1.28 pct) * NSE index 7,859.95 (down 1.26 pct) * Rupee 61.34/35 per dlr (61.04/05) * 10-year bond yield 8.46 pct (8.47 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.71 pct (7.70 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.35 pct (8.36 pct) * Call money 7.95/8.00 pct (7.90/8.00 pct) FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * Sept consumer price inflation (1730 India time/1200 GMT) * India is expected to release trade data for September between Oct 13-17. There is no fixed time or date for the data. KEY DEALS * India is close to allowing sovereign wealth funds to settle government bonds on Euroclear, the world's largest securities settlements system, and is likely to set aside up to $3 billion for these long-term investors, Reuters reported. * Rural Electrification Corp priced an offering of five-year bonds at a yield 9.04 percent to raise 30 billion rupees($490 million). Bids for the offering were called earlier today with REC managing to raise that amount, despite the anticipated tepid response due to the tight pricing. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click PNDF Open High Low Close Volume 61.53 61.68 61.50 61.58-60 N/A FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Oct 10* -$117.48 mln Month-to-date** -$128.34 mln Year-to-date** $13.76 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on Oct. 10 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Debt Oct 9 $594.77 mln Month-to-date (Sept) $1.03 bln Year-to-date $20.65 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Oct. 10 on NSDL's website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Oct. 10 Foreign Banks -19.34 bln Public Sector Banks -4.40 bln Private Sector Banks 23.50 bln Mutual Funds 14.08 bln Others 12.35 bln Primary Dealers -26.19 bln INFLOWS ============================================================ Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================ SDL 05.85%, 2015 Interest Oct 13 1594.87 (27 States) SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest Oct 13 209.75 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.56%, 2020 Interest Oct 13 342.40 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.57%, 2020 Interest Oct 13 1071.25 (2 States) SDL 08.58%, 2020 Interest Oct 13 1072.50 (2 States) 7.59% 2016 Interest Oct 13 25806.00 SDL 08.98%, 2021 Interest Oct 14 134.70 (PUNJAB) 9.85% 2015 Interest Oct 16 3663.11 7.49% 2017 Interest Oct 16 21721.00 91 days T-Bill Redemption Oct 16 125200.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Oct 16 60000.00 ============================================================ For the full table, see: ISSUANCES Paper Amount Date Treasury bills 150 bln rupees Oct. 14 LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India sets cut-off rate of 7.99 pct at 3-day variable rate reverse repo auction * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 66.20 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI at 3.47 trillion rupees. (1 US dollar = 61.2700 Indian rupee)