GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * A selloff in global equities sent Japanese stocks skidding to two-month lows on Tuesday as heightened concerns about the health of the world economy unnerved investors, triggering a shift in funds to safe-havens such as U.S. bonds. * The dollar probed recent lows on Tuesday as risk aversion amid the fall in global equities favoured peers such as the yen, with uncertain timing about the Federal Reserve's interest rate hike further undermining the U.S. currency's appeal. FRX/] * Brent oil prices fell on Monday, tumbling more than $2 a barrel intraday to their lowest since 2010, after key Middle East producers signaled they would keep output high even if that meant lower prices. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 26,384.07 (up 0.33 pct) * NSE index 7,884.25 (up 0.31 pct) * Rupee 61.0950/1050 per dlr (61.34/35) * 10-year bond yield 8.42 pct (8.46 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.60 pct (7.71 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.32 pct (8.35 pct) * Call money 7.75/7.80 pct (7.95/8.00 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's retail inflation eased for a second consecutive month in September, but the risks of price shocks from poor monsoon rains and oil are expected to prevent the central bank from cutting interest rates soon. FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * India is expected to release trade data for September between Oct. 13 and Oct. 17. There is no fixed time or date for the data. KEY DEALS * State-owned Steel Authority of India priced an offering of 10 billion rupees ($163 million) in 10-year bonds to yield 9 percent. The issue, with 16 arrangers settled on Monday. * State-owned Oriental Bank of Commerce has priced a minimum 5 billion rupees offering of Basel III-compliant Tier 2 bonds to yield 9.20 percent. The 10-year bonds are likely to be settled between October 14 and October 25, according to people with knowledge of the issuance. * Power Grid Corp of India has invited bids on Thursday for its offering of bonds at tenors of up to 15-year bonds. Deadline for bids is 12 noon, India time, on the same day, said bankers aware of the situation. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click PNDF Open High Low Close Volume 61.53 61.51 61.30 61.32-34 N/A FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Oct 13* -$109.83 mln Month-to-date** -$234.57 mln Year-to-date** $13.65 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on Oct. 13 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Debt Oct 10 $252.02 mln Month-to-date (Sept) $1.28 bln Year-to-date $20.90 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Oct. 13 on NSDL's website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Oct. 13 Foreign Banks 29.20 bln Public Sector Banks -44.22 bln Private Sector Banks -18.49 bln Mutual Funds 15.12 bln Others 0.75 bln Primary Dealers 18.02 bln INFLOWS ============================================================ Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================ SDL 08.98%, 2021 Interest Oct 14 134.70 (PUNJAB) 9.85% 2015 Interest Oct 16 3663.11 7.49% 2017 Interest Oct 16 21721.00 91 days T-Bill Redemption Oct 16 125200.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Oct 16 60000.00 ============================================================ For the full table, see: ISSUANCES Paper Amount Date Treasury bills 150 bln rupees Oct. 14 LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted all nine bids for 24.08 billion rupees ($393.1 million) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 57.01 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI at 3.46 trillion rupees. ($1 = 61.2700 rupee) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)