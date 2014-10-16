GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asia extended a selloff in global equities on Thursday, as heightened concerns about world economic growth sent Japanese stocks tumbling and U.S. Treasury yields down. * The dollar was sharply lower on Thursday, its appeal deeply dented after poor U.S. data sparked growth concerns that sent equities tumbling and Treasury yields plunging. * U.S. crude oil futures fell more than a dollar on Thursday in early Asian trades, extending a run of losses on concerns over weak oil demand as equity markets tumbled and economic gloom spread. * U.S. Treasuries jumped on Wednesday, with 30-year bond prices touching a near two-year high as disappointing U.S. economic data stung Wall Street and aggravated widening worries about a global slowdown. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 26,349.33 (down 0.13 pct) * NSE index 7,864.00 (down 0.26 pct) * Rupee 61.41/42 per dlr (61.0950/1050) * 10-year bond yield 8.40 pct (8.42 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.57 pct (7.60 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.28 pct (8.32 pct) * Call money 9.00/9.05 pct (7.75/7.80 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * Iran has sought payment of $400 million from India under an interim deal with six world powers that allows the OPEC nation to recover part of its overseas frozen oil revenues, industry sources said in Wednesday. FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * The Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan to chair the central bank's board meeting in the southern city of Hyderabad on Thursday, and to attend an event at Indian School of Business later in the day. No scheduled press briefings. * India money supply data to be released during the day. KEY DEALS * India's Tata Steel Ltd is in talks to sell European operations including mills in northern England and Scotland to Geneva-based Klesch Group, as it battles weak prices, squeezed margins and an uncertain outlook. * Indian online retailer Snapdeal is close to raising $600 million to $650 million from existing investors, led by Japan's SoftBank Corp, to expand operations, three people involved in the fundraising said. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click PNDF Open High Low Close Volume 61.67 62.08 61.50 61.85-90 N/A FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Oct 14* -$113.13 mln Month-to-date** -$323.13 mln Year-to-date** $13.56 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on Oct. 14 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Debt Oct 13 $227.01 mln Month-to-date (Sept) $1.51 bln Year-to-date $21.13 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Oct. 14 on NSDL's website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Oct. 14 Foreign Banks 46.58 bln Public Sector Banks -47.30 bln Private Sector Banks -7.37 bln Mutual Funds 10.15 bln Others -6.16 bln Primary Dealers 4.10 bln INFLOWS ============================================================ Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================ 9.85% 2015 Interest Oct 16 3663.11 7.49% 2017 Interest Oct 16 21721.00 91 days T-Bill Redemption Oct 16 125200.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Oct 16 60000.00 ============================================================ For the full table, see: ISSUANCES Paper Amount Date Treasury bills 150 bln rupees Oct. 14 Dated bonds 150 bln rupees Oct. 17 LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it accepted all 26 bids for 107.62 billion rupees ($1.76 billion) at its two-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 57.26 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI at 3.27 trillion rupees. ($1 = 61.2700 rupees) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)