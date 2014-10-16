GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asia extended a selloff in global equities on Thursday, as
heightened concerns about world economic growth sent Japanese
stocks tumbling and U.S. Treasury yields down.
* The dollar was sharply lower on Thursday, its appeal
deeply dented after poor U.S. data sparked growth concerns that
sent equities tumbling and Treasury yields plunging.
* U.S. crude oil futures fell more than a dollar on Thursday
in early Asian trades, extending a run of losses on concerns
over weak oil demand as equity markets tumbled and economic
gloom spread.
* U.S. Treasuries jumped on Wednesday, with 30-year bond
prices touching a near two-year high as disappointing U.S.
economic data stung Wall Street and aggravated widening worries
about a global slowdown.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 26,349.33 (down 0.13 pct)
* NSE index 7,864.00 (down 0.26 pct)
* Rupee 61.41/42 per dlr (61.0950/1050)
* 10-year bond yield 8.40 pct (8.42 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 7.57 pct (7.60 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 8.28 pct (8.32 pct)
* Call money 9.00/9.05 pct (7.75/7.80 pct)
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* Iran has sought payment of $400 million from India under
an interim deal with six world powers that allows the OPEC
nation to recover part of its overseas frozen oil revenues,
industry sources said in Wednesday.
FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH
* The Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan to chair
the central bank's board meeting in the southern city of
Hyderabad on Thursday, and to attend an event at Indian School
of Business later in the day. No scheduled press briefings.
* India money supply data to be released during the day.
KEY DEALS
* India's Tata Steel Ltd is in talks to sell
European operations including mills in northern England and
Scotland to Geneva-based Klesch Group, as it battles weak
prices, squeezed margins and an uncertain outlook.
* Indian online retailer Snapdeal is close to raising $600
million to $650 million from existing investors, led by Japan's
SoftBank Corp, to expand operations, three people
involved in the fundraising said.
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
For up-to-date prices, double click PNDF
Open High Low Close Volume
61.67 62.08 61.50 61.85-90 N/A
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
Oct 14* -$113.13 mln
Month-to-date** -$323.13 mln
Year-to-date** $13.56 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on
Oct. 14 on NSDL's website.
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Debt
Oct 13 $227.01 mln
Month-to-date (Sept) $1.51 bln
Year-to-date $21.13 bln
* Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Oct. 14
on NSDL's website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
Oct. 14
Foreign Banks 46.58 bln
Public Sector Banks -47.30 bln
Private Sector Banks -7.37 bln
Mutual Funds 10.15 bln
Others -6.16 bln
Primary Dealers 4.10 bln
INFLOWS
============================================================
Instrument Payment Date Amount
(mln rupees)
============================================================
9.85% 2015 Interest Oct 16 3663.11
7.49% 2017 Interest Oct 16 21721.00
91 days T-Bill Redemption Oct 16 125200.00
364 days T-Bill Redemption Oct 16 60000.00
============================================================
For the full table, see:
ISSUANCES
Paper Amount Date
Treasury bills 150 bln rupees Oct. 14
Dated bonds 150 bln rupees Oct. 17
LIQUIDITY
* The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it accepted all
26 bids for 107.62 billion rupees ($1.76 billion) at its two-day
repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the
banking system.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 57.26 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI at 3.27 trillion
rupees.
($1 = 61.2700 rupees)
(Compiled by Swati Bhat)