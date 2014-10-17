GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian stocks were tentatively higher on Friday after a solid set of U.S. data calmed turbulence in global financial markets, though underlying worries about slowing world economic growth kept investors on edge. * The yen started trade on Friday off its highs after another choppy session overnight where some calm returned to Wall Street thanks to encouraging U.S. data that helped take the edge off global growth jitters. * Oil prices rose in volatile trade on Thursday, as data showing tight U.S. gasoline supplies and technical trading ahead of options expiry provided rare support amid a long downturn. * U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Thursday on profit-taking after the prior day's rally as Wall Street stocks steadied. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 25,999.34 (down 1.33 pct) * NSE index 7,748.20 (down 1.47 pct) * Rupee 61.8350/8450 per dlr (61.41/42) * 10-year bond yield 8.37 pct (8.40 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.51 pct (7.57 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.17 pct (8.28 pct) * Call money 6.85/6.90 pct (9.00/9.05 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * A high-powered academic who tells his students to read Joseph Conrad and Gabriel Garcia Marquez to better understand economic development was confirmed on Thursday as chief economic adviser to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government. FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * India credit and foreign exchange reserves data to be released at 5 p.m. IST. KEY DEALS * State-owned Power Grid Corp of India priced its latest bond offering of 26.40 billion rupees ($427 million) with tenors of up to 15 years at 8.93 percent. The sale, allocated to 18 arrangers, settles on Monday. The bonds are locally rated "AAA". USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click PNDF Open High Low Close Volume 62.02 62.33 61.90 61.94-97 N/A FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Oct 16* -$182.58 mln Month-to-date** -$434.30 mln Year-to-date** $13.45 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on Oct. 16 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Debt Oct 14 $216.37 mln Month-to-date (Sept) $1.72 bln Year-to-date $21.34 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Oct. 15 on NSDL's website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Oct. 16 Foreign Banks 23.98 bln Public Sector Banks -30.98 bln Private Sector Banks 18.00 bln Mutual Funds 5.85 bln Others 2.82 bln Primary Dealers -19.66 bln INFLOWS ============================================================ Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================ SDL 07.50%, 2019 Interest Oct 17 375.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.54%, 2019 Interest Oct 17 195.08 (JHARKHAND) SDL 07.55%, 2019 Interest Oct 17 755.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 07.58%, 2019 Interest Oct 17 98.54 (NAGALAND) SDL 08.84%, 2022 Interest Oct 17 1105.00 (3 States) SDL 08.85%, 2022 Interest Oct 17 685.88 (2 States) SDL 08.86%, 2022 Interest Oct 17 443.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Oct 17 890.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 07.99%, 2016 Interest Oct 18 61.22 (KERALA) SDL 08.04%, 2016 Interest Oct 18 19.34 (ARUNACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.80%, 2022 Interest Oct 18 33.00 (MANIPUR) ============================================================ For the full table, see: ISSUANCES Paper Amount Date Dated bonds 150 bln rupees Oct. 17 LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all 41 bids for 174.98 billion rupees ($2.85 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 130.28 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.28 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)