GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian stocks started the week on a brighter note on Monday, after solid U.S. data and earnings calmed tumult in global financial markets and reassured investors worried about the health of the world economy. * The dollar gained on Monday after upbeat data restored some calm to the financial markets, prompting equities to rally back from deep losses and triggering a rise in Treasury yields. * Oil prices rose slightly on Friday, bouncing from near four-year lows even while marking a fourth straight weekly loss, as investors bought back into a market they said was oversold, and as fighting in Iraq increased political risk. * U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Friday for a second straight day, reversing a rally earlier in the week, as a gauge of American consumer attitudes jumped and U.S. and European stock markets rose. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 26,108.53 (up 0.42 pct) * NSE index 7779.70 (up 0.41 pct) * Rupee 61.44/45 per dlr (61.8350/8450) * 10-year bond yield 8.39 pct (8.37 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.54 pct (7.51 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.21 pct (8.17 pct) * Call money 7.10/7.15 pct (6.85/6.90 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's government on Saturday lifted diesel price controls and raised the cost of natural gas, giving market forces greater sway as it seeks to attract energy investment, boost competition and cut subsidy costs. KEY DEALS * The response deadline for Sesa Sterlite's US$500m 2.5-year amortising loan has been extended to early November. Mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners CTBC Bank, ICICI Bank, National Bank of Abu Dhabi and Standard Chartered prefunded the deal on October 9. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click PNDF Open High Low Close Volume 61.75 61.88 61.60 61.62-65 N/A FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Oct 17* -$233.51 mln Month-to-date** -$612.75 mln Year-to-date** $13.27 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on Oct. 17 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Debt Oct 16 -$58.50 mln Month-to-date (Sept) $1.66 bln Year-to-date $21.29 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Oct. 17 on NSDL's website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Oct. 17 Foreign Banks -0.97 bln Public Sector Banks 1.42 bln Private Sector Banks -0.88 bln Mutual Funds -1.57 bln Others 12.84 bln Primary Dealers -10.84 bln INFLOWS ============================================================ Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================ SDL 08.30%, 2017 Interest Oct 20 451.11 (4 States) SDL 09.03%, 2021 Interest Oct 20 225.75 (HARYANA) SDL 09.04%, 2021 Interest Oct 20 219.41 (3 States) SDL 09.05%, 2021 Interest Oct 20 678.75 (2 States) SDL 09.06%, 2021 Interest Oct 20 453.00 (2 States) SDL 09.08%, 2021 Interest Oct 20 681.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.09%, 2021 Interest Oct 20 1249.88 (2 States) 10.71% 2016 Interest Oct 20 4819.50 7.32% 2014 Redemption Oct 20 86313.23 SDL 07.45%, 2015 Interest Oct 21 111.75 (KERALA) SDL 08.30%, 2017 Interest Oct 21 311.25 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.44%, 2021 Interest Oct 21 748.21 (WEST BENGAL) ============================================================ For the full table, see: ISSUANCES Paper Amount Date Treasury Bills 150 bln rupees Oct. 22 LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India sets cut-off rate of 8.02 pct at 14-day term repo auction. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 72.50 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.36 trillion rupees. (1 US dollar = 61.2400 Indian rupee) (Complied By Mumbai Treasury Team)