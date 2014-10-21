GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian stocks balked at the starting gate on Tuesday, as investors looked past solid gains on Wall Street overnight to Chinese economic growth figures due later in the session. * The U.S. dollar started on a steady footing on Tuesday, as foreign exchange markets braced for a batch of Chinese economic indicators amid lingering investor worries over signs of a slowdown in Asia's economic powerhouse and global growth. * Brent crude fell on Monday, dropping below $86 a barrel as worries about booming supply and sluggish demand pushed the global oil benchmark back toward last week's four-year low. U.S. crude hovered below $83 a barrel. * U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Monday on worries about Europe's drag on the U.S. economy and more bets the Federal Reserve might not raise interest rates until late 2015. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 26,429.85 (up 1.23 pct) * NSE index 7879.40 (up 1.28 pct) * Rupee 61.36/37 per dlr (61.44/45) * 10-year bond yield 8.36 pct (8.39 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.45 pct (7.54 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.06 pct (8.21 pct) * Call money 8.85/8.90 pct (7.10/7.15 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * India promised on Monday to open up the coal industry to private players and moved closer to selling a stake in a state-run oil company, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi picked up the pace on economic reform days after relaxing fuel price controls. * India's central bank will not change its gold import rules, sources with knowledge of the matter said, responding to a report that the world's second-largest consumer of the precious metal was keen to limit imports. KEY DEALS * State-owned IDBI Bank launched its benchmark US dollar 5.5-year senior Reg S offering today at an initial guidance of 300bp over US Treasuries. The proposed issue will come off the lender's US$5bn MTN programme and will be issued from its Dubai International Financial Centre branch. * Tata Communications is hoping to achieve pricing of high 4 percent on its proposed dollar offering. It's been over a month since the roadshow finished in mid-September, but the negotiation on pricing is still ongoing, lead bankers said. * LIC Housing Finance priced a minimum 3 billion rupees bond offering with Axis Bank as sole arranger. The bonds, maturing in February 2018, will pay a coupon of 9.0769 percent to yield 9.10 percent. The bonds settle on October 27. The offering comes with an unspecified greenshoe option. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click PNDF Open High Low Close Volume 61.64 61.67 61.47 61.46-48 N/A FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Oct 20* $169.89 mln Month-to-date** -$839.41 mln Year-to-date** $13.04 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on Oct. 20 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Debt Oct 17 -$58.50 mln Month-to-date (Sept) $1.81 bln Year-to-date $21.43 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Oct. 20 on NSDL's website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Oct. 20 Foreign Banks 16.58 bln Public Sector Banks -29.47 bln Private Sector Banks 2.85 bln Mutual Funds 0.05 bln Others 2.33 bln Primary Dealers 7.66 bln INFLOWS ============================================================ Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================ SDL 07.45%, 2015 Interest Oct 21 111.75 (KERALA) SDL 08.30%, 2017 Interest Oct 21 311.25 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.44%, 2021 Interest Oct 21 748.21 (WEST BENGAL) 8.24% 2018 Interest Oct 22 30900.00 10.70% 2020 Interest Oct 22 3210.00 91 days T-Bill Redemption Oct 22 139150.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Oct 22 60000.00 ============================================================ For the full table, see: ISSUANCES Paper Amount Date Treasury Bills 150 bln rupees Oct. 22 LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India to conduct overnight reverse repo auction under LAF for 100 billion rupees. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 123.94 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.62 trillion rupees. (1 US dollar = 61.2200 Indian rupee) (Complied By Mumbai Treasury Team)