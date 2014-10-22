GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares pulled ahead on Wednesday, taking their cue from Wall Street's strong performance as upbeat results from two technology bellwethers offset recent concerns about the outlook for the global economy. * The euro flirted with one-week lows on Wednesday following a Reuters report that the European Central Bank is considering buying corporate bonds, while recovery in risk appetite underpinned the dollar against the yen. * Brent crude oil ended up almost 1 percent on Tuesday, helped by data showing stronger-than-expected China demand and some technical price recovery after weeks of almost uninterrupted selling. * U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Tuesday as less worrisome data on China and a report on the European Central Bank possibly moving to buy regional corporate bonds allayed some concerns about the global economy and reduced safe-haven bids for low-risk government debt. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 26,575.65 (up 0.55 pct) * NSE index 7927.75 (up 0.61 pct) * Rupee 61.31/32 per dlr (61.36/37) * 10-year bond yield 8.37 pct (8.36 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.52 pct (7.45 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.06 pct (8.06 pct) * Call money 8.20/8.25 pct (8.85/8.90 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * The Islamic State and al Qaeda do not yet pose a threat to India, the national security adviser said on Tuesday, despite attempts by the ultra-radical groups to enlist support from among India's huge Muslim population. KEY DEALS * IDBI Bank took advantage of the rally in US Treasuries to sell a US$350m 5.5-year bond at a tight all-in yield to be one of the first Asian borrowers to tap the dollar market after a tumultuous period last week. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click PNDF Open High Low Close Volume 61.58 61.60 61.40 61.41-43 N/A FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Oct 21* $5.31 mln Month-to-date** -$588.75 mln Year-to-date** $13.29 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on Oct. 21 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Debt Oct 20 $149.99 mln Month-to-date (Sept) $1.96 bln Year-to-date $21.58 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Oct. 21 on NSDL's website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Oct. 20 Foreign Banks -10.05 bln Public Sector Banks 17.46 bln Private Sector Banks -9.78 bln Mutual Funds 5.01 bln Others 5.49 bln Primary Dealers -8.13 bln INFLOWS ============================================================ Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================ 8.24% 2018 Interest Oct 22 30900.00 10.70% 2020 Interest Oct 22 3210.00 91 days T-Bill Redemption Oct 22 139150.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Oct 22 60000.00 ============================================================ For the full table, see: ISSUANCES Paper Amount Date Treasury Bills 150 bln rupees Oct. 22 LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India sets cut-off rate of 8.01 pct at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 125.01 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.65 trillion rupees. (1 US dollar = 61.0000 Indian rupee) (Complied By Mumbai Treasury Team)