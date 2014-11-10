GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares gained on Monday after U.S. jobs data pointed to solid economic growth, with Hong Kong leading the gains after regulators set a date for the opening of a long-awaited trading link between the Hong Kong and Shanghai stock exchanges. * The dollar hovered below a four-year peak on Monday, having lost a bit of altitude late last week after U.S. jobs data fell short of expectations, prompting some investors to take profits on extremely long positions. * U.S. crude climbed less than a dollar on Friday but finished down more than 2 percent for the week, marking the first time the benchmark has fallen for six straight weeks since December 1998. The Friday rally was driven in part by geopolitical tremors in Ukraine and the dollar backing off of its four-year high. * The U.S. Treasury debt market rallied on Friday as growth in U.S. jobs and wages in October fell short of expectations, reviving bets the Federal Reserve will not consider raising interest rates until late 2015. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 27,868.63 (down 0.17 pct) * NSE index 8,337.00 (up 0.20 pct) * Rupee 61.6425/6525 per dlr (61.41/42) * 10-year bond yield 8.21 pct (8.19 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.38 pct (7.36 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.00 pct (7.97 pct) * Call money 8.10/8.15 pct (8.00/8.05 pct) FACTORS TO WATCH * Trade data to be released between Nov. 10 and Nov. 14, there is no fixed date for the release. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click PNDF Open High Low Close Volume 61.76 62.01 61.70 61.68-71 N/A FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Nov 7* $413.36 mln Month-to-date** $718.51 mln Year-to-date** $14.41 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on Nov. 7 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Debt Nov. 5 $56.66 mln Month-to-date $124.60 mln Year-to-date $22.66 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Nov 7 on NSDL's website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Nov 7 Foreign Banks -2.99 bln Public Sector Banks 37.44 bln Private Sector Banks -28.95 bln Mutual Funds -1.03 bln Others 8.98 bln Primary Dealers -13.44 bln LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all four bids for 10.87 billion rupees ($176.79 million) at its three-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI at 63.19 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI at 3.40 trillion rupees. (Complied By Swati Bhat)