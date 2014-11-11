GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares and the dollar got off to a lacklustre start on Tuesday as oil prices continued to drop, while Japanese shares marked early gains. * The dollar started trade in Asia with a bid tone, having reversed some of its post-payrolls losses as investors were quick to rebuild long positions amid an absence of major drivers. * U.S. crude fell more than $1 on Monday, edging below $78 a barrel, and Brent crude also dropped with both reversing early gains as U.S. dollar strength outweighed worries about conflict in Libya and Ukraine. * U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Monday on the view that last Friday's rally was overextended, while traders also sold some U.S. government debt to brace for this week's $66 billion in new supply. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 27,874.73 (up 0.02 pct) * NSE index 8,344.25 (up 0.09 pct) * Rupee 61.4950/5050 per dlr (61.6425/6525) * 10-year bond yield 8.18 pct (8.21 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.38 pct (7.38 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.97 pct (8.00 pct) * Call money 7.75/7.80 pct (8.10/8.15 pct) KEY FACTORS TO WATCH * India trade data to be released by Nov. 14, there is no fixed date for the release of the data. OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's central bank has tightened rules for so-called "shadow banks", raising minimum capital requirements and restricting deposits with a set of changes that it hopes will protect consumers and the market without stifling growth. KEY DEALS * Non-banking finance company, Bajaj Finance has priced a 10-year bond sale at 9.36 percent. The locally rated AA+ sale will settle on this Friday. (IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click PNDF Open High Low Close Volume 61.77 61.85 61.80 61.85/87 N/A FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Nov 10* $57.75 mln Month-to-date** $1.20 bln Year-to-date** $14.89 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on Nov. 10 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Debt Nov. 7 $181.13 mln Month-to-date $305.73 mln Year-to-date $22.85 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Nov 10 on NSDL's website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Nov 10 Foreign Banks 12.16 bln Public Sector Banks -49.12 bln Private Sector Banks 6.23 bln Mutual Funds 34.42 bln Others -0.16 bln Primary Dealers -3.54 bln INFLOWS ============================================================= Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================= SDL 08.05%, 2019 Interest Nov 11 80.50 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.11%, 2019 Interest Nov 11 202.75 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.12%, 2019 Interest Nov 11 406.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.25%, 2019 Interest Nov 11 536.25 (2 States) SDL 08.26%, 2019 Interest Nov 11 539.53 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.34%, 2017 Interest Nov 11 145.95 (KERALA) SDL 08.64%, 2021 Interest Nov 11 172.80 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.65%, 2021 Interest Nov 11 1167.75 (4 States) SDL 07.87%, 2016 Interest Nov 12 157.40 (KERALA) SDL 07.89%, 2016 Interest Nov 12 197.25 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.91%, 2016 Interest Nov 12 197.75 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 07.93%, 2016 Interest Nov 12 518.30 (2 States) SDL 07.95%, 2016 Interest Nov 12 350.31 (5 States) SDL 07.96%, 2016 Interest Nov 12 51.58 (JHARKHAND) SDL 07.98%, 2016 Interest Nov 12 22.60 (MANIPUR) SDL 08.00%, 2016 Interest Nov 12 431.42 (2 States) SDL 08.04%, 2016 Interest Nov 12 60.19 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.05%, 2016 Interest Nov 12 6.04 (MIZORAM) SDL 08.10%, 2020 Interest Nov 12 40.50 (GOA) SDL 08.21%, 2018 Interest Nov 12 82.10 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.23%, 2018 Interest Nov 12 390.93 (2 States) SDL 08.25%, 2018 Interest Nov 12 462.00 (2 States) SDL 08.26%, 2018 Interest Nov 12 206.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.28%, 2020 Interest Nov 12 1242.00 (3 States) SDL 08.30%, 2018 Interest Nov 12 259.38 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.42%, 2020 Interest Nov 12 210.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.43%, 2020 Interest Nov 12 42.15 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 08.54%, 2018 Interest Nov 12 85.40 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) 11.83% 2014 Redemption Nov 12 53407.23 91 days T-Bill Redemption Nov 13 123171.90 364 days T-Bill Redemption Nov 13 49010.00 ================================================================ For detailed inflows for November, see: ================================================================ ISSUANCES State loans At least 71.70 bln rupees Nov. 11 Treasury bills 140 bln rupees Nov. 12 Dated bonds 150 bln rupees Nov. 14 LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted all 15 bids for 68.99 billion rupees ($1.12 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 28.90 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.51 trillion rupees. (Complied By Swati Bhat)