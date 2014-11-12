GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Japanese stocks scaled seven-year highs on Wednesday on growing expectations Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will postpone a planned sales tax hike to avoid damaging a fragile recovery, and call a snap election to bolster his political standing. * The yen flirted with a seven-year low against the dollar early on Wednesday on reports that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will call a general election in December, offering investors a further excuse to shun the currency. * Benchmark Brent crude closed down on Tuesday after setting a four-year low and coming close to testing the psychologically important $80 a barrel support, as traders continued to seek a bottom to a selloff that began in June. * U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Monday on the view that last Friday's rally was overextended, while traders also sold some U.S. government debt to brace for this week's $66 billion in new supply. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 27,910.06 (up 0.13 pct) * NSE index 8,362.65 (up 0.22 pct) * Rupee 61.55/56 per dlr (61.4950/5050) * 10-year bond yield 8.19 pct (8.18 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.41 pct (7.38 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.01 pct (7.97 pct) * Call money 8.80/8.90 pct (7.75/7.80 pct) KEY FACTORS TO WATCH * India trade data to be released by Nov. 14, there is no fixed date for the release of the data. * Indian retail inflation data for October to be released at 5:30 p.m. IST (1200 GMT) * India industrial output data for September to be released at 5:30 p.m. OVERNIGHT NEWS * Dealers are bracing for low volumes across all markets in India on Wednesday as unions at most banks have called for a nationwide strike that is expected to leave trading rooms with minimal staffing but not shut down activity altogether. KEY DEALS * International Finance Corporation (IFC), an arm of the World Bank, said on Tuesday it had raised 10 billion rupees ($162.31 million) via the sale of 10-year offshore rupee bonds to support infrastructure development in India. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click PNDF Open High Low Close Volume 61.88 61.88 61.82 61.84-86 N/A FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Nov 11* $74.47 mln Month-to-date** $1.26 bln Year-to-date** $14.96 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on Nov. 11 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Debt Nov. 10 $66.22 mln Month-to-date $371.95 mln Year-to-date $22.91 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Nov 11 on NSDL's website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Nov 11 Foreign Banks -13.50 bln Public Sector Banks 38.06 bln Private Sector Banks -10.42 bln Mutual Funds -1.63 bln Others 7.26 bln Primary Dealers -19.77 bln INFLOWS ============================================================= Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================= SDL 07.87%, 2016 Interest Nov 12 157.40 (KERALA) SDL 07.89%, 2016 Interest Nov 12 197.25 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.91%, 2016 Interest Nov 12 197.75 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 07.93%, 2016 Interest Nov 12 518.30 (2 States) SDL 07.95%, 2016 Interest Nov 12 350.31 (5 States) SDL 07.96%, 2016 Interest Nov 12 51.58 (JHARKHAND) SDL 07.98%, 2016 Interest Nov 12 22.60 (MANIPUR) SDL 08.00%, 2016 Interest Nov 12 431.42 (2 States) SDL 08.04%, 2016 Interest Nov 12 60.19 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.05%, 2016 Interest Nov 12 6.04 (MIZORAM) SDL 08.10%, 2020 Interest Nov 12 40.50 (GOA) SDL 08.21%, 2018 Interest Nov 12 82.10 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.23%, 2018 Interest Nov 12 390.93 (2 States) SDL 08.25%, 2018 Interest Nov 12 462.00 (2 States) SDL 08.26%, 2018 Interest Nov 12 206.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.28%, 2020 Interest Nov 12 1242.00 (3 States) SDL 08.30%, 2018 Interest Nov 12 259.38 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.42%, 2020 Interest Nov 12 210.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.43%, 2020 Interest Nov 12 42.15 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 08.54%, 2018 Interest Nov 12 85.40 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) 11.83% 2014 Redemption Nov 12 53407.23 91 days T-Bill Redemption Nov 13 123171.90 364 days T-Bill Redemption Nov 13 49010.00 ================================================================ For detailed inflows for November, see: ================================================================ ISSUANCES Treasury bills 140 bln rupees Nov. 12 Dated bonds 150 bln rupees Nov. 14 LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it accepted all 12 bids for 47.72 billion rupees ($775.4 million) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 87.34 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.54 trillion rupees. (Complied By Swati Bhat)