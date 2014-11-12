GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Japanese stocks scaled seven-year highs on Wednesday on
growing expectations Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will postpone a
planned sales tax hike to avoid damaging a fragile recovery, and
call a snap election to bolster his political standing.
* The yen flirted with a seven-year low against the dollar
early on Wednesday on reports that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
will call a general election in December, offering investors a
further excuse to shun the currency.
* Benchmark Brent crude closed down on Tuesday after setting
a four-year low and coming close to testing the psychologically
important $80 a barrel support, as traders continued to seek a
bottom to a selloff that began in June.
* U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Monday on the view that
last Friday's rally was overextended, while traders also sold
some U.S. government debt to brace for this week's $66 billion
in new supply.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 27,910.06 (up 0.13 pct)
* NSE index 8,362.65 (up 0.22 pct)
* Rupee 61.55/56 per dlr (61.4950/5050)
* 10-year bond yield 8.19 pct (8.18 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 7.41 pct (7.38 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 8.01 pct (7.97 pct)
* Call money 8.80/8.90 pct (7.75/7.80 pct)
KEY FACTORS TO WATCH
* India trade data to be released by Nov. 14, there is no
fixed date for the release of the data.
* Indian retail inflation data for October to be released at
5:30 p.m. IST (1200 GMT)
* India industrial output data for September to be released
at 5:30 p.m.
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* Dealers are bracing for low volumes across all markets in
India on Wednesday as unions at most banks have called for a
nationwide strike that is expected to leave trading rooms with
minimal staffing but not shut down activity altogether.
KEY DEALS
* International Finance Corporation (IFC), an arm of the
World Bank, said on Tuesday it had raised 10 billion rupees
($162.31 million) via the sale of 10-year offshore rupee bonds
to support infrastructure development in India.
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
For up-to-date prices, double click PNDF
Open High Low Close Volume
61.88 61.88 61.82 61.84-86 N/A
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
Nov 11* $74.47 mln
Month-to-date** $1.26 bln
Year-to-date** $14.96 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on
Nov. 11 on NSDL's website.
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Debt
Nov. 10 $66.22 mln
Month-to-date $371.95 mln
Year-to-date $22.91 bln
* Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Nov 11
on NSDL's website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
Nov 11
Foreign Banks -13.50 bln
Public Sector Banks 38.06 bln
Private Sector Banks -10.42 bln
Mutual Funds -1.63 bln
Others 7.26 bln
Primary Dealers -19.77 bln
INFLOWS
=============================================================
Instrument Payment Date Amount
(mln rupees)
=============================================================
SDL 07.87%, 2016 Interest Nov 12 157.40
(KERALA)
SDL 07.89%, 2016 Interest Nov 12 197.25
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 07.91%, 2016 Interest Nov 12 197.75
(MAHARASHTRA)
SDL 07.93%, 2016 Interest Nov 12 518.30
(2 States)
SDL 07.95%, 2016 Interest Nov 12 350.31
(5 States)
SDL 07.96%, 2016 Interest Nov 12 51.58
(JHARKHAND)
SDL 07.98%, 2016 Interest Nov 12 22.60
(MANIPUR)
SDL 08.00%, 2016 Interest Nov 12 431.42
(2 States)
SDL 08.04%, 2016 Interest Nov 12 60.19
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
SDL 08.05%, 2016 Interest Nov 12 6.04
(MIZORAM)
SDL 08.10%, 2020 Interest Nov 12 40.50
(GOA)
SDL 08.21%, 2018 Interest Nov 12 82.10
(HIMACHAL PRADESH)
SDL 08.23%, 2018 Interest Nov 12 390.93
(2 States)
SDL 08.25%, 2018 Interest Nov 12 462.00
(2 States)
SDL 08.26%, 2018 Interest Nov 12 206.50
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 08.28%, 2020 Interest Nov 12 1242.00
(3 States)
SDL 08.30%, 2018 Interest Nov 12 259.38
(MADHYA PRADESH)
SDL 08.42%, 2020 Interest Nov 12 210.50
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 08.43%, 2020 Interest Nov 12 42.15
(MEGHALAYA)
SDL 08.54%, 2018 Interest Nov 12 85.40
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
11.83% 2014 Redemption Nov 12 53407.23
91 days T-Bill Redemption Nov 13 123171.90
364 days T-Bill Redemption Nov 13 49010.00
================================================================
For detailed inflows for November, see:
================================================================
ISSUANCES
Treasury bills 140 bln rupees Nov. 12
Dated bonds 150 bln rupees Nov. 14
LIQUIDITY
* The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it accepted all
12 bids for 47.72 billion rupees ($775.4 million) at its one-day
repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the
banking system.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 87.34 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.54 trillion
rupees.
(Complied By Swati Bhat)