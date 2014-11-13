GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares mostly steadied on Thursday as investors awaited a flurry of Chinese economic indicators later in the day, but energy stocks slumped after oil prices fell to four-year lows. * The dollar took time out from its rally against the yen and euro early on Thursday as traders awaited a batch of Chinese and U.S. data, while the British pound languished at 14-month lows versus its U.S. peer after dovish messages from the Bank of England. * Benchmark Brent crude fell below $80 a barrel on Wednesday for the first time since 2010 on technical selling, pressure from a strong dollar and after Saudi Arabia's oil minister refused to say if the kingdom will support calls from some OPEC members to cut crude output. * U.S. Treasuries prices traded mostly flat on Wednesday, erasing early gains, after the bond market absorbed $24 billion in new supply of benchmark U.S. government debt. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 28,008.90 (up 0.35 pct) * NSE index 8,383.30 (up 0.25 pct) * Rupee 61.4925/5000 per dlr (61.55/56) * 10-year bond yield 8.16 pct (8.19 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.40 pct (7.41 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.99 pct (8.01 pct) * Call money 7.40/7.50 pct (8.80/8.90 pct) KEY FACTORS TO WATCH * India trade data to be released by Nov. 14, there is no fixed date for the release of the data. * India central bank chief Raghuram Rajan to talk at a microfinance event at 10 a.m. OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's economic outlook brightened on Wednesday with a surprise pickup in industrial output and further cooling in consumer prices, data showed, boosting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's bid to end the longest slowdown in growth in decades. KEY DEALS * Indian generic drugmaker Aurobindo Pharma Ltd said its U.S. unit won a bankruptcy auction to buy nutritional supplements maker Natrol Inc for $132.5 million. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click PNDF Open High Low Close Volume 61.79 61.75 61.66 61.68-69 N/A FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Nov 12* $74.80 mln Month-to-date** $1.36 bln Year-to-date** $15.06 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on Nov. 12 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Debt Nov. 11 $225.35 mln Month-to-date $597.30 mln Year-to-date $23.14 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Nov 12 on NSDL's website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Nov 12 Foreign Banks 28.90 bln Public Sector Banks -50.99 bln Private Sector Banks 0.92 bln Mutual Funds 95.28 bln Others -5.14 bln Primary Dealers 16.79 bln INFLOWS ============================================================= Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================= 91 days T-Bill Redemption Nov 13 123171.90 364 days T-Bill Redemption Nov 13 49010.00 SDL 08.39%, 2017 Interest Nov 14 209.75 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest Nov 14 378.00 (2 States) SDL 08.48%, 2017 Interest Nov 14 890.40 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.55%, 2017 Interest Nov 14 427.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.69%, 2017 Interest Nov 14 347.60 (KERALA) 8.35% 2022 Interest Nov 14 32147.50 9.15% 2024 Interest Nov 14 42090.00 SDL 09.21%, 2024 Interest Nov 15 598.65 (2 States) SDL 09.22%, 2024 Interest Nov 15 737.60 (2 States) SDL 09.23%, 2024 Interest Nov 15 461.50 (2 States) SDL 09.24%, 2024 Interest Nov 15 1062.60 (3 States) SDL 09.25%, 2024 Interest Nov 15 9.25 (MIZORAM) ================================================================ For detailed inflows for November, see: ================================================================ ISSUANCES Dated bonds 150 bln rupees Nov. 14 LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted all 43 bids for 178.49 billion rupees ($2.90 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 93.70 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.55 trillion rupees. (Complied By Swati Bhat)