GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares mostly steadied on Thursday as investors
awaited a flurry of Chinese economic indicators later in the
day, but energy stocks slumped after oil prices fell to
four-year lows.
* The dollar took time out from its rally against the yen
and euro early on Thursday as traders awaited a batch of Chinese
and U.S. data, while the British pound languished at 14-month
lows versus its U.S. peer after dovish messages from the Bank of
England.
* Benchmark Brent crude fell below $80 a barrel on Wednesday
for the first time since 2010 on technical selling, pressure
from a strong dollar and after Saudi Arabia's oil minister
refused to say if the kingdom will support calls from some OPEC
members to cut crude output.
* U.S. Treasuries prices traded mostly flat on Wednesday,
erasing early gains, after the bond market absorbed $24 billion
in new supply of benchmark U.S. government debt.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 28,008.90 (up 0.35 pct)
* NSE index 8,383.30 (up 0.25 pct)
* Rupee 61.4925/5000 per dlr (61.55/56)
* 10-year bond yield 8.16 pct (8.19 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 7.40 pct (7.41 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 7.99 pct (8.01 pct)
* Call money 7.40/7.50 pct (8.80/8.90 pct)
KEY FACTORS TO WATCH
* India trade data to be released by Nov. 14, there is no
fixed date for the release of the data.
* India central bank chief Raghuram Rajan to talk at a
microfinance event at 10 a.m.
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* India's economic outlook brightened on Wednesday with a
surprise pickup in industrial output and further cooling in
consumer prices, data showed, boosting Prime Minister Narendra
Modi's bid to end the longest slowdown in growth in decades.
KEY DEALS
* Indian generic drugmaker Aurobindo Pharma Ltd
said its U.S. unit won a bankruptcy auction to buy nutritional
supplements maker Natrol Inc for $132.5 million.
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
For up-to-date prices, double click PNDF
Open High Low Close Volume
61.79 61.75 61.66 61.68-69 N/A
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
Nov 12* $74.80 mln
Month-to-date** $1.36 bln
Year-to-date** $15.06 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on
Nov. 12 on NSDL's website.
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Debt
Nov. 11 $225.35 mln
Month-to-date $597.30 mln
Year-to-date $23.14 bln
* Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Nov 12
on NSDL's website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
Nov 12
Foreign Banks 28.90 bln
Public Sector Banks -50.99 bln
Private Sector Banks 0.92 bln
Mutual Funds 95.28 bln
Others -5.14 bln
Primary Dealers 16.79 bln
INFLOWS
=============================================================
Instrument Payment Date Amount
(mln rupees)
=============================================================
91 days T-Bill Redemption Nov 13 123171.90
364 days T-Bill Redemption Nov 13 49010.00
SDL 08.39%, 2017 Interest Nov 14 209.75
(TAMIL NADU)
SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest Nov 14 378.00
(2 States)
SDL 08.48%, 2017 Interest Nov 14 890.40
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 08.55%, 2017 Interest Nov 14 427.50
(UTTAR PRADESH)
SDL 08.69%, 2017 Interest Nov 14 347.60
(KERALA)
8.35% 2022 Interest Nov 14 32147.50
9.15% 2024 Interest Nov 14 42090.00
SDL 09.21%, 2024 Interest Nov 15 598.65
(2 States)
SDL 09.22%, 2024 Interest Nov 15 737.60
(2 States)
SDL 09.23%, 2024 Interest Nov 15 461.50
(2 States)
SDL 09.24%, 2024 Interest Nov 15 1062.60
(3 States)
SDL 09.25%, 2024 Interest Nov 15 9.25
(MIZORAM)
================================================================
For detailed inflows for November, see:
================================================================
ISSUANCES
Dated bonds 150 bln rupees Nov. 14
LIQUIDITY
* The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted
all 43 bids for 178.49 billion rupees ($2.90 billion) at its
one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into
the banking system.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 93.70 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.55 trillion
rupees.
