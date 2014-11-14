GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian stocks dipped in early trade on Friday following fresh signs of slowing Chinese growth, while crude oil hovered near a four-year low in an oversupplied market. * The dollar rose to a fresh seven-year high against the yen on Friday, bolstered by rising Japanese equities amid speculation that Japan's leader would call an election and delay a sales tax hike. * Oil prices slumped more than 3 percent to four-year lows on Thursday, with benchmark Brent crashing below $80 a barrel, after a stockpile surge at the delivery point for U.S. crude frayed nerves of traders already worried about an oil glut. * U.S. Treasury debt prices rose slightly on Thursday as some buyers returned to the market following the end of this week's $66 billion in new supply, while hesitation ahead of Friday's U.S. retail sales data limited gains. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 27,940.64 (down 0.24 pct) * NSE index 8,357.85 (down 0.30 pct) * Rupee 61.5450/5600 per dlr (61.4925/5000) * 10-year bond yield 8.22 pct (8.16 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.46 pct (7.40 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.05 pct (7.99 pct) * Call money 7.70/7.80 pct (7.40/7.50 pct) KEY FACTORS TO WATCH * India trade data to be released by Nov. 14, there is no fixed date for the release of the data. * Indian central bank Governor Raghuram Rajan will attend the RBI's final quiz function at 10:30 a.m. IST. With monetary policy less than three weeks away, Rajan is unlikely to speak on the sidelines about macro-economic issues. * India foreign exchange reserves and bank lending data to be released at 5 p.m. (1130 GMT) OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's Finance Ministry and central bank will reconvene in a day or two after failing to come to a decision on Thursday over whether to restrict gold imports after inbound shipments surged in the past two months, pressuring the country's trade deficit. KEY DEALS * Private lender ICICI Bank launched a three-year offshore renminbi Reg S offering at 4.2 percent on Thursday. The bank, via its Bahrain branch, will issue the planned notes off its GMTN programme. MUFG and Standard Chartered are running the deal. ICICI has ratings of Baa2 from Moody's and BBB- from S&P. The notes are likely to have the same rating. * State-owned Steel Authority of India plans to raise 10 billion rupees from a 10-year bond sale. The locally rated Triple A deal is likely to be in the separately transferable redeemable principal part format with annual maturities starting from year six. The sale is likely to happen on Monday, November 17. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click PNDF Open High Low Close Volume 61.85 61.84 61.76 61.83-85 N/A FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Nov 13* $112.03 mln Month-to-date** $1.44 bln Year-to-date** $15.13 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on Nov. 13 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Debt Nov. 12 $15.20 mln Month-to-date $612.50 mln Year-to-date $23.15 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Nov 13 on NSDL's website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Nov 13 Foreign Banks -11.85 bln Public Sector Banks 59.48 bln Private Sector Banks -36.17 bln Mutual Funds 1.70 bln Others 9.69 bln Primary Dealers -22.85 bln INFLOWS ============================================================= Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================= SDL 08.39%, 2017 Interest Nov 14 209.75 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest Nov 14 378.00 (2 States) SDL 08.48%, 2017 Interest Nov 14 890.40 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.55%, 2017 Interest Nov 14 427.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.69%, 2017 Interest Nov 14 347.60 (KERALA) 8.35% 2022 Interest Nov 14 32147.50 9.15% 2024 Interest Nov 14 42090.00 SDL 09.21%, 2024 Interest Nov 15 598.65 (2 States) SDL 09.22%, 2024 Interest Nov 15 737.60 (2 States) SDL 09.23%, 2024 Interest Nov 15 461.50 (2 States) SDL 09.24%, 2024 Interest Nov 15 1062.60 (3 States) SDL 09.25%, 2024 Interest Nov 15 9.25 (MIZORAM) ================================================================ For detailed inflows for November, see: ================================================================ ISSUANCES Dated bonds 150 bln rupees Nov. 14 LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all 36 bids for 156.88 billion rupees ($2.55 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 65.01 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.38 trillion rupees. (Complied by Swati Bhat)