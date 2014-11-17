(Corrects Nov. 13 figure under "FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT" to $110.16 mln from $15.20 mln) GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Japanese stocks skidded on Monday, helping the yen rebound from a fresh seven-year low against the dollar touched after news Japan unexpectedly fell into recession in the third quarter. * The dollar swung wildly against the yen on Monday, initially spiking to a seven-year high after data showed Japan's economy unexpectedly slipped into recession before pulling down as the grim economic news sent Tokyo stocks tumbling. * Brent crude jumped almost $2 a barrel on Friday for its biggest daily gain in three weeks as support emerged a day after prices crashed to four-year lows below $80, but analysts were skeptical the rebound would continue, citing concerns over oversupply. * U.S. long-dated Treasury debt prices rose on Friday for a third straight session, as institutional buyers scooped up bonds, comforted by benign inflation in the world's largest economy that should allow the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates lower for longer. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 28,046.66 (up 0.38 pct) * NSE index 8,389.90 (up 0.38 pct) * Rupee 61.72/73 per dlr (61.5450/5600) * 10-year bond yield 8.22 pct (8.22 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.47 pct (7.46 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.06 pct (8.05 pct) * Call money 7.75/7.80 pct (7.70/7.80 pct) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click PNDF Open High Low Close Volume 61.95 62.16 61.95 61.94-95 N/A FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Nov 14* $104.68 mln Month-to-date** $1.55 bln Year-to-date** $15.24 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on Nov. 14 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Debt Nov. 13 $110.16 mln Month-to-date $722.66 mln Year-to-date $23.26 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Nov 14 on NSDL's website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Nov 14 Foreign Banks -19.04 bln Public Sector Banks 24.83 bln Private Sector Banks 28.29 bln Mutual Funds -1.20 bln Others -0.52 bln Primary Dealers -32.35 bln INFLOWS ============================================================= Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================= SDL 07.74%, 2016 Interest Nov 17 845.22 (6 States) SDL 07.80%, 2016 Interest Nov 17 35.48 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 07.82%, 2016 Interest Nov 17 61.08 (4 States) SDL 07.34%, 2015 Interest Nov 18 137.63 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest Nov 18 588.00 (2 States) SDL 07.77%, 2015 Interest Nov 19 2934.78 (26 States) 10.79% 2015 Interest Nov 19 539.16 ================================================================ For detailed inflows for November, see: ================================================================ ISSUANCES Treasury Bills 150 bln rupees Nov. 19 LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted all 23 bids for 31.47 billion rupees ($510.01 million) at its three-day reverse repo auction on Friday, through which it absorbs liquidity from the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 66.86 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI at 3.39 trillion rupees. (1 US dollar = 61.7050 Indian rupee)