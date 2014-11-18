GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Japanese shares led a tentative recovery in Asian shares on Tuesday, drawing some support from two U.S. blockbuster acquisitions and anticipation of more European monetary stimulus. * The dollar held its own on Tuesday after European Central Bank officials raised the prospects of further stimulus steps and as investors waited to see if Japan's leader would call a snap election after the country unexpectedly slipped into recession. * Oil pared early losses on Monday after Russia and Venezuela appeared to be coordinating on a price defense plan, but Brent and U.S. crude still ended lower on worries over Japan's recession. * U.S. Treasury debt prices slid on Monday as investors took profits on gains fuelled by weak Japanese economic data, ahead of the release this week of the minutes of the latest Federal Reserve meeting. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 28,177.88 (up 0.47 pct) * NSE index 8,430.75 (up 0.49 pct) * Rupee 61.73/74 per dlr (61.72/73) * 10-year bond yield 8.18 pct (8.22 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.43 pct (7.47 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.02 pct (8.06 pct) * Call money 8.10/8.20 pct (7.75/7.80 pct) KEY FACTORS TO WATCH * India cbank deputy governor H.R. Khan at a Mumbai event. OVERNIGHT NEWS * Australia's next priority is to conclude a comprehensive trade partnership deal with India, Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott said on Tuesday during a state visit to Canberra by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click PNDF Open High Low Close Volume 61.94 62.07 61.98 62.05-07 N/A FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Nov 17* $106.34 mln Month-to-date** $1.66 bln Year-to-date** $15.35 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on Nov. 17 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Debt Nov. 14 $159.41 mln Month-to-date $822.07 mln Year-to-date $23.43 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Nov 17 on NSDL's website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Nov 17 Foreign Banks 17.62 bln Public Sector Banks -35.60 bln Private Sector Banks -0.36 bln Mutual Funds -0.85 bln Others -1.56 bln Primary Dealers 20.73 bln INFLOWS ============================================================= Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================= SDL 07.34%, 2015 Interest Nov 18 137.63 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest Nov 18 588.00 (2 States) SDL 07.77%, 2015 Interest Nov 19 2934.78 (26 States) 10.79% 2015 Interest Nov 19 539.16 ================================================================ For detailed inflows for November, see: ================================================================ ISSUANCES Treasury Bills 150 bln rupees Nov. 19 Government Bonds 140 bln rupees Nov. 21 LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted all 42 bids for 182.87 billion rupees ($2.97 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 41.99 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI at 3.30 trillion rupees. (1 US dollar = 61.7250 Indian rupee)