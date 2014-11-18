GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Japanese shares led a tentative recovery in Asian shares
on Tuesday, drawing some support from two U.S. blockbuster
acquisitions and anticipation of more European monetary
stimulus.
* The dollar held its own on Tuesday after European Central
Bank officials raised the prospects of further stimulus steps
and as investors waited to see if Japan's leader would call a
snap election after the country unexpectedly slipped into
recession.
* Oil pared early losses on Monday after Russia and Venezuela
appeared to be coordinating on a price defense plan, but Brent
and U.S. crude still ended lower on worries over Japan's
recession.
* U.S. Treasury debt prices slid on Monday as investors took
profits on gains fuelled by weak Japanese economic data, ahead
of the release this week of the minutes of the latest Federal
Reserve meeting.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 28,177.88 (up 0.47 pct)
* NSE index 8,430.75 (up 0.49 pct)
* Rupee 61.73/74 per dlr (61.72/73)
* 10-year bond yield 8.18 pct (8.22 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 7.43 pct (7.47 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 8.02 pct (8.06 pct)
* Call money 8.10/8.20 pct (7.75/7.80 pct)
KEY FACTORS TO WATCH
* India cbank deputy governor H.R. Khan at a Mumbai event.
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* Australia's next priority is to conclude a comprehensive
trade partnership deal with India, Australian Prime Minister
Tony Abbott said on Tuesday during a state visit to Canberra by
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
For up-to-date prices, double click PNDF
Open High Low Close Volume
61.94 62.07 61.98 62.05-07 N/A
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
Nov 17* $106.34 mln
Month-to-date** $1.66 bln
Year-to-date** $15.35 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on
Nov. 17 on NSDL's website.
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Debt
Nov. 14 $159.41 mln
Month-to-date $822.07 mln
Year-to-date $23.43 bln
* Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Nov 17
on NSDL's website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
Nov 17
Foreign Banks 17.62 bln
Public Sector Banks -35.60 bln
Private Sector Banks -0.36 bln
Mutual Funds -0.85 bln
Others -1.56 bln
Primary Dealers 20.73 bln
INFLOWS
=============================================================
Instrument Payment Date Amount
(mln rupees)
=============================================================
SDL 07.34%, 2015 Interest Nov 18 137.63
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest Nov 18 588.00
(2 States)
SDL 07.77%, 2015 Interest Nov 19 2934.78
(26 States)
10.79% 2015 Interest Nov 19 539.16
================================================================
For detailed inflows for November, see:
================================================================
ISSUANCES
Treasury Bills 150 bln rupees Nov. 19
Government Bonds 140 bln rupees Nov. 21
LIQUIDITY
* The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted all
42 bids for 182.87 billion rupees ($2.97 billion) at its one-day
repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the
banking system.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 41.99 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI at 3.30 trillion
rupees.
(1 US dollar = 61.7250 Indian rupee)