GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday as investors held out hope for more robust growth after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe delayed a tax hike and called an early election to seek a fresh mandate for his aggressive policies to shore up the economy. * The yen hovered at multi-year lows against the dollar and euro early on Wednesday as the market cautiously waited to see what the Bank of Japan would say about the country's slide into recession. * Oil fell for a second straight day on Tuesday as traders looked beyond price defense attempts by Russia and Venezuela and toward Saudi Arabia and OPEC for fresh leads on whether the group will cut output when it meets later this month. * U.S. Treasury debt yields fell on Tuesday after a core inflation measure showed just a tepid rise in prices last month, which suggested the Federal Reserve could take its time raising interest rates. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 28,163.29 (down 0.05 pct) * NSE index 8,425.90 (down 0.06 pct) * Rupee 61.74/75 per dlr (61.73/74) * 10-year bond yield 8.15 pct (8.18 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.38 pct (7.43 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.99 pct (8.02 pct) * Call money 7.80/7.90 pct (8.10/8.20 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * India will focus on sustainable economic growth and developed economies should do the same, central bank Governor Raghuram Rajan said on Tuesday. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click PNDF Open High Low Close Volume 62.01 62.05 62.00 62.01-03 N/A FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Nov 18* -$16.52 mln Month-to-date** $1.78 bln Year-to-date** $15.47 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on Nov. 18 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Debt Nov. 17 $107.92 mln Month-to-date $989.99 mln Year-to-date $23.52 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Nov 18 on NSDL's website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Nov 17 Foreign Banks 7.26 bln Public Sector Banks -36.74 bln Private Sector Banks 0.20 bln Mutual Funds 21.40 bln Others -12.90 bln Primary Dealers 20.79 bln INFLOWS ============================================================= Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================= SDL 07.34%, 2015 Interest Nov 18 137.63 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest Nov 18 588.00 (2 States) SDL 07.77%, 2015 Interest Nov 19 2934.78 (26 States) 10.79% 2015 Interest Nov 19 539.16 ================================================================ For detailed inflows for November, see: ================================================================ ISSUANCES Treasury Bills 150 bln rupees Nov. 19 Government Bonds 140 bln rupees Nov. 21 LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India cut-off rate of 8.04 pct at 14-day term repo auction. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 67.33 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI at 3.34 trillion rupees. (1 US dollar = 61.7150 Indian rupee)