GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday as investors held out
hope for more robust growth after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
delayed a tax hike and called an early election to seek a fresh
mandate for his aggressive policies to shore up the economy.
* The yen hovered at multi-year lows against the dollar and
euro early on Wednesday as the market cautiously waited to see
what the Bank of Japan would say about the country's slide into
recession.
* Oil fell for a second straight day on Tuesday as traders
looked beyond price defense attempts by Russia and Venezuela and
toward Saudi Arabia and OPEC for fresh leads on whether the
group will cut output when it meets later this month.
* U.S. Treasury debt yields fell on Tuesday after a core
inflation measure showed just a tepid rise in prices last month,
which suggested the Federal Reserve could take its time raising
interest rates.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 28,163.29 (down 0.05 pct)
* NSE index 8,425.90 (down 0.06 pct)
* Rupee 61.74/75 per dlr (61.73/74)
* 10-year bond yield 8.15 pct (8.18 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 7.38 pct (7.43 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 7.99 pct (8.02 pct)
* Call money 7.80/7.90 pct (8.10/8.20 pct)
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* India will focus on sustainable economic growth and
developed economies should do the same, central bank Governor
Raghuram Rajan said on Tuesday.
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
For up-to-date prices, double click PNDF
Open High Low Close Volume
62.01 62.05 62.00 62.01-03 N/A
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
Nov 18* -$16.52 mln
Month-to-date** $1.78 bln
Year-to-date** $15.47 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on
Nov. 18 on NSDL's website.
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Debt
Nov. 17 $107.92 mln
Month-to-date $989.99 mln
Year-to-date $23.52 bln
* Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Nov 18
on NSDL's website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
Nov 17
Foreign Banks 7.26 bln
Public Sector Banks -36.74 bln
Private Sector Banks 0.20 bln
Mutual Funds 21.40 bln
Others -12.90 bln
Primary Dealers 20.79 bln
INFLOWS
=============================================================
Instrument Payment Date Amount
(mln rupees)
=============================================================
SDL 07.34%, 2015 Interest Nov 18 137.63
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest Nov 18 588.00
(2 States)
SDL 07.77%, 2015 Interest Nov 19 2934.78
(26 States)
10.79% 2015 Interest Nov 19 539.16
================================================================
For detailed inflows for November, see:
================================================================
ISSUANCES
Treasury Bills 150 bln rupees Nov. 19
Government Bonds 140 bln rupees Nov. 21
LIQUIDITY
* The Reserve Bank of India cut-off rate of 8.04 pct at
14-day term repo auction.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 67.33 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI at 3.34 trillion
rupees.
(1 US dollar = 61.7150 Indian rupee)