GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian stocks mostly fell on Thursday as fresh data signalling a further loss of momentum in China's economy weighed on sentiment, while the yen slid to multi-year lows against the dollar and euro. * The yen slid on Thursday, striking seven-year lows against the dollar and a six-year trough versus the euro as speculators poured into carry trades funded by a tide of super-cheap liquidity from the Bank of Japan. * Oil prices fell for a third straight day on Wednesday, as early gains on talk of a possible OPEC output cut vanished after the Federal Reserve released minutes of last month's policy meeting revealing worries that U.S. inflation could remain below target for "quite some time." * The U.S. bond market's gauges of inflation expectations fell to their lowest in more than a month on Wednesday after minutes of the Federal Reserve's October meeting suggested the U.S. central bank remained on track to raise interest rates next year. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 28,032.85 (down 0.46 pct) * NSE index 8,382.30 (down 0.52 pct) * Rupee 61.96/97 per dlr (61.74/74) * 10-year bond yield 8.16 pct (8.15 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.40 pct (7.38 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.01 pct (7.99 pct) * Call money 7.50/7.60 pct (7.80/7.90 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's securities regulator on Wednesday approved new rules on insider trading that will replace a two-decade old law as part of efforts to boost investor confidence in markets. KEY DEALS/ISSUES * India's JSW Steel Ltd and Algeria's Cevital have submitted final bids for the troubled Lucchini Piombino steelmaking complex, Italy's second-largest steel producer, which is battling for survival. * Bharti Airtel's planned disposal of mobile phone towers in Africa will see it sell masts in Tanzania to Helios Towers, while units in Malawi will go to Eaton Towers, a person with knowledge of the deal said. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Open High Low Close Volume 62.14 62.33 62.27 62.31-33 N/A FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Nov 19* $11.58 mln Month-to-date** $1.78 bln Year-to-date** $15.48 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on Nov. 19 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Debt Nov. 18 $212.69 mln Month-to-date $1.20 bln Year-to-date $23.74 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Nov 19 on NSDL's website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Nov 19 Foreign Banks -11.50 bln Public Sector Banks 26.00 bln Private Sector Banks -5.02 bln Mutual Funds 9.35 bln Others 3.73 bln Primary Dealers -22.57 bln INFLOWS ============================================================= Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================= SDL 07.77%, 2015 Interest Nov 19 2934.78 (26 States) 10.79% 2015 Interest Nov 19 539.16 ================================================================ For detailed inflows for November, see: ================================================================ ISSUANCES Government Bonds 140 bln rupees Nov. 21 LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted all 25 bids for 109.14 billion rupees ($1.77 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 44.19 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.37 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)