GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares took solace from data showing broad U.S. economic strength even as signs of spreading weakness in China and Europe checked risk appetite, while the yen nursed its losses after sliding to multiyear lows against the dollar and euro overnight. * The U.S. dollar paused for breath on Friday as its recent rapid ascent on the yen attracted profit taking, though the market mood remains bullish on the currency given the outperformance of the U.S. economy. * Oil closed higher on Thursday, snapping a three-day loss, as strong U.S. economic data bolstered crude markets but focus remained on whether OPEC will cut output to end a five-month long selloff when it meets next week. * U.S. Treasury debt prices inched higher on Thursday as investors sought the safety of government bonds amid concerns about global growth following weak manufacturing data from China and Europe. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 28,067.56 (up 0.12 pct) * NSE index 8,401.90 (up 0.23 pct) * Rupee 61.94/95 per dlr (61.96/97) * 10-year bond yield 8.16 pct (8.16 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.35 pct (7.40 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.95 pct (8.01 pct) * Call money 8.00/8.05 pct (7.50/7.60 pct) KEY DEALS/ISSUES * Indian private lender Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd said its board had approved the acquisition of local rival ING Vysya Bank Ltd in an all-stock deal, a move that could kick-start consolidation in the banking sector. * NTPC sells US$500 million of 4.375 percent 10-year Reg S notes at 205 bps over U.S. Treasuries to yield 4.411 percent, 25 bps inside initial price talk and well inside its outstanding curve. * State-run Power Finance Corp is planning a three-year bond offering next week. The notes are likely to be rated Triple A by Care, Crisil and Icra. * State-owned lender Syndicate Bank is also planning an up to 11.5 billion rupees ($185 million) Basel III-compliant Tier 2 bond offering. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Open High Low Close Volume 62.37 62.26 62.16 62.15-17 N/A FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Nov 20* -$77.03 mln Month-to-date** $1.82 bln Year-to-date** $15.51 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on Nov. 20 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Debt Nov. 19 -$14.99 mln Month-to-date $1.19 bln Year-to-date $23.73 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Nov 20 on NSDL's website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Nov 20 Foreign Banks 4.38 bln Public Sector Banks -24.13 bln Private Sector Banks 22.21 bln Mutual Funds 8.05 bln Others -12.30 bln Primary Dealers 1.79 bln INFLOWS ============================================================= Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================= SDL 07.77%, 2018 Interest Nov 21 135.98 (KERALA) SDL 07.80%, 2018 Interest Nov 21 780.00 (2 States) SDL 07.85%, 2018 Interest Nov 21 392.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 07.86%, 2018 Interest Nov 21 589.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.75%, 2016 Interest Nov 21 413.98 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.77%, 2016 Interest Nov 21 421.00 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Nov 21 445.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Nov 21 334.13 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Nov 21 446.00 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.93%, 2022 Interest Nov 21 446.50 (KERALA) SDL 08.94%, 2022 Interest Nov 21 308.43 (3 States) SDL 08.97%, 2022 Interest Nov 21 560.63 (BIHAR) SDL 08.98%, 2022 Interest Nov 21 89.80 (NAGALAND) SDL 09.01%, 2022 Interest Nov 21 901.00 (WEST BENGAL) 11.50% 2015 Interest Nov 21 1092.02 SDL 07.57%, 2023 Interest Nov 22 408.78 (2 States) SDL 07.58%, 2023 Interest Nov 22 530.60 (4 States) SDL 07.59%, 2023 Interest Nov 22 759.00 (2 States) SDL 07.60%, 2023 Interest Nov 22 456.00 (2 States) SDL 07.63%, 2023 Interest Nov 22 381.50 (WEST BENGAL) ================================================================ For detailed inflows for November, see: ================================================================ ISSUANCES Government Bonds 140 bln rupees Nov. 21 LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all 16 bids for 88.81 billion rupees ($1.43 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 42.90 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.41 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)