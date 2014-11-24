GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian share markets were broadly higher on Monday as the prospect of further policy stimulus in China and Europe whetted risk appetites while sending the euro skidding. * The euro flirted with a two-year trough against the dollar early on Monday and was broadly weaker as investors gave the common currency a wide berth on prospects of more easing from the European Central Bank. * Oil markets were steady in early Asian trading on Monday, with benchmark Brent crude prices remaining above $80 a barrel following a rally late on Friday over China's interest rate cut and ahead of a possible output reduction by producer group OPEC. * U.S. Treasury long bond yields fell on Friday in thin trading, in line with declines in the eurozone after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said the central bank was prepared to do more to stimulate the sluggish eurozone economy. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 28,334.63 (up 0.95 pct) * NSE index 8,477.35 (up 0.90 pct) * Rupee 61.7625/7725 per dlr (61.94/95) * 10-year bond yield 8.17 pct (8.16 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.35 pct (7.35 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.94 pct (7.95 pct) * Call money 7.90/8.00 pct (8.00/8.05 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * U.S. President Barack Obama will attend India's Republic Day celebrations in January as chief guest, a sign of steadily expanding ties between two countries that share concerns about China's growing power in Asia. KEY DEALS/ISSUES * Reliance Communications has mandated Deutsche Bank as sole global co-ordinator for a bond to refinance existing debt. The deal is subject to market conditions. Deutsche will work with Standard Chartered as joint bookrunners and joint lead managers to arrange investor meetings that will commence in Asia and Europe from Tuesday. * State-run Power Finance Corp has invited bids for its rupee-denominated three-part bond offering. Bids for the sale have to be submitted by 11 a.m. on Tuesday. The sale will be split into three, five and seven-year tranches. PFC is targeting to settle the bonds on November 28. The offering has a base size of 1.5 billion rupees ($24 million). * Nuclear Power Corp of India has invited bids for its up to 25 billion rupees deal on Monday. The Triple A bond offering will have bond maturities between 11 and 15 years. It aims to settle the bonds on November 28. * Syndicate Bank might also finalise its up to 11.5 billion rupees Basel III-compliant Tier 2 bond offering soon. The 10-year bonds are likely to pay a coupon of 8.98 percent. The bonds are likely to be locally rated Double A. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Open High Low Close Volume N/A 61.92 61.85 61.88-90 N/A FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Nov 21* $19.75 mln Month-to-date** $1.75 bln Year-to-date** $15.45 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on Nov. 21 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Debt Nov. 20 $250.46 mln Month-to-date $1.44 bln Year-to-date $23.98 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Nov 21 on NSDL's website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Nov 21 Foreign Banks -37.72 bln Public Sector Banks 38.59 bln Private Sector Banks 7.21 bln Mutual Funds 6.04 bln Others 5.95 bln Primary Dealers -20.07 bln INFLOWS ============================================================= Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================= SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest Nov 24 891.44 (3 States) SDL 08.40%, 2020 Interest Nov 24 420.00 (GUJARAT) SDL 09.12%, 2022 Interest Nov 24 1368.00 (3 States) SDL 09.13%, 2022 Interest Nov 24 136.95 (PUNJAB) SDL 09.15%, 2022 Interest Nov 24 457.50 (KERALA) SDL 09.17%, 2022 Interest Nov 24 687.75 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 09.19%, 2021 Interest Nov 24 32.17 (GOA) SDL 09.21%, 2021 Interest Nov 24 115.13 (PUNJAB) SDL 09.21%, 2024 Interest Nov 24 1381.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 09.22%, 2021 Interest Nov 24 479.44 (3 States) SDL 09.22%, 2022 Interest Nov 24 691.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.23%, 2021 Interest Nov 24 638.25 (2 States) SDL 09.25%, 2021 Interest Nov 24 693.75 (2 States) SDL 09.28%, 2021 Interest Nov 24 464.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.33%, 2021 Interest Nov 24 81.64 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) 12.60% 2018 Interest Nov 24 7958.08 7.94% 2021 Interest Nov 24 19453.00 ================================================================ For detailed inflows for November, see: ================================================================ ISSUANCES Tbills 140 bln rupees Nov. 26 LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all nine bids for 57.09 billion rupees ($923.2 million) at its three-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 35.30 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.35 trillion rupees. 