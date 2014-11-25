BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.24 pct cut-off at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction
GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares gave back some of their China-inspired gains on Tuesday, while oil prices slumped ahead of this week's OPEC meeting. * The euro clung to modest gains early in Asia on Tuesday, having benefited from a short squeeze following an encouraging rebound in German business sentiment. * Brent crude oil prices started Tuesday's Asian trading under $80 a barrel as traders lowered their expectation of a significant output cut by oil producers' club OPEC. * U.S. Treasury debt prices edged higher on Monday after strong bidding at the Treasury's auction of two-year notes and demand ahead of month-end, while low volume and a lack of market-moving economic data capped gains. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 28,499.54 (up 0.58 pct) * NSE index 8,530.15 (up 0.62 pct) * Rupee 61.9350/9450 per dlr (61.7625/7725) * 10-year bond yield 8.16 pct (8.17 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.29 pct (7.35 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.89 pct (7.94 pct) * Call money 8.50/8.60 pct (7.90/8.00 pct) KEY DEALS/ISSUES * India's Bharti Airtel Ltd will sell more than 4,800 mobile phone masts in Nigeria to American Tower Corp for $1.05 billion, as part of its plan to cut costs and pare debt. * Reliance Communications (RComm) is planning to issue a US$255 million five-year non-call three senior secured Reg S notes to repay an offshore syndicated loan of the same size maturing in 2017. * Lodha Developers Private Limited has appointed Bank of America Merrill Lynch and JP Morgan as joint bookrunners and lead managers for a potential US dollar-denominated Reg S bond offering due 2019. Investor meetings will kick off in Singapore, Hong Kong and London on Tuesday. * Nuclear Power Corp of India on Monday received the lowest bid of 8.40 percent semi-annual coupon for its up to 25 billion rupees (US$ 404 million) bond sale. The Triple A bond offering will have bond maturities between 11 and 15 years. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Open High Low Close Volume 62.14 62.16 62.10 62.14-16 N/A FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Nov 24* $65.80 mln Month-to-date** $1.80 bln Year-to-date** $15.49 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on Nov. 24 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Debt Nov. 21 -$17.05 mln Month-to-date $1.42 bln Year-to-date $23.96 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Nov. 24 on NSDL's website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Nov 24 Foreign Banks 15.58 bln Public Sector Banks -28.07 bln Private Sector Banks 3.19 bln Mutual Funds 3.75 bln Others -4.29 bln Primary Dealers 9.83 bln INFLOWS ============================================================= Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================= SDL 08.03%, 2019 Interest Nov 25 128.48 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.05%, 2019 Interest Nov 25 1479.59 (3 States) SDL 08.05%, 2020 Interest Nov 25 201.25 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.06%, 2019 Interest Nov 25 201.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.07%, 2020 Interest Nov 25 766.65 (3 States) SDL 08.09%, 2020 Interest Nov 25 488.43 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.10%, 2019 Interest Nov 25 980.06 (2 States) SDL 08.10%, 2020 Interest Nov 25 405.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) 8.83% 2023 Interest Nov 25 36644.50 SDL 08.66%, 2021 Interest Nov 26 433.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.67%, 2021 Interest Nov 26 433.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.68%, 2021 Interest Nov 26 868.00 (2 States) ================================================================ For detailed inflows for November, see: ================================================================ ISSUANCES Tbills 140 bln rupees Nov. 26 Dated bonds 140 bln rupees Nov. 28 LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted all 20 bids for 106.06 billion rupees ($1.72 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 59.78 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI steady at 3.37 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)
