GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian stocks edged up on Wednesday after data showing the U.S. economy growing at a relatively solid pace calmed investor anxiety over slowing global growth, while the Australian dollar languished near four-year lows against the dollar. * The Australian dollar hovered at a four-year low early on Wednesday, having been singled out by sellers in an otherwise aimless currency market ahead of the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday. * Oil prices dropped early on Wednesday as Asia's top economies showed signs of weakness, but hopes for output cuts by producer club OPEC curbed losses. * U.S. Treasuries yields fell on Tuesday, with long-dated ones hitting their lowest in over a month, after a strong auction of five-year notes and a single major bid for long-dated U.S. debt. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 28,338.05 (down 0.57 pct) * NSE index 8,463.10 (down 0.79 pct) * Rupee 61.86/87 per dlr (61.9350/9450) * 10-year bond yield 8.16 pct (8.16 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.28 pct (7.29 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.88 pct (7.89 pct) * Call money 7.65/7.70 pct (8.50/8.60 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * India could give banks more flexibility to restructure distressed loans in a bid to steer funding towards cash-strapped infrastructure projects, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan said on Tuesday. * India's central bank said on Tuesday it could penalise lenders that help domestic companies raise debt abroad if that fundraising violates external commercial borrowing rules when repatriated to India. * India's economic growth probably slowed to around 5 percent in the three months to September, slipping from 5.7 percent in the previous quarter, two senior finance ministry sources said, putting pressure on the central bank to cut interest rates. KEY DEALS/ISSUES * Indian state-owned Mahanagar Telephone Nigam is returning to the market with a 22.69 billion rupees ($366.5 mln) offering of 10-year bonds barely a week after raising 15 billion rupees from a similar sale. The latest offering, scheduled for Wednesday, will help MTNL complete its goal to raise 35 billion rupees from the bond markets this year. Bids for the potential sale need to be submitted by noon India time and pay-in is scheduled for November 28. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Open High Low Close Volume 62.24 62.16 62.09 62.10-13 N/A FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Nov 25* $188.84 mln Month-to-date** $1.88 bln Year-to-date** $15.57 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on Nov. 25 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Debt Nov. 24 $182.12 mln Month-to-date $1.60 bln Year-to-date $24.15 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Nov. 25 on NSDL's website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Nov 25 Foreign Banks -27.88 bln Public Sector Banks 4.95 bln Private Sector Banks 6.63 bln Mutual Funds 10.35 bln Others 1.07 bln Primary Dealers 4.87 bln INFLOWS ============================================================= Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================= SDL 08.66%, 2021 Interest Nov 26 433.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.67%, 2021 Interest Nov 26 433.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.68%, 2021 Interest Nov 26 868.00 (2 States) ================================================================ For detailed inflows for November, see: ================================================================ ISSUANCES Tbills 140 bln rupees Nov. 26 Dated bonds 140 bln rupees Nov. 28 LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said it accepted all 43 bids for 177.05 billion rupees ($2.86 billion) at its one-day repo auction on Tuesday, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 69.58 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise at 3.40 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)