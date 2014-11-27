GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian stocks inched higher on Thursday as the prospect of further stimulus from central banks in the region and Europe eclipsed disappointing U.S. data, which tripped up the dollar. * The dollar edged down against the yen and euro in early trade on Thursday after lacklustre U.S. economic data pushed Treasury yields lower and dulled investor appetite for the greenback. * Oil prices fell in early Asian trading on Thursday as it became unlikely that producer club OPEC would announce large output cuts during a meeting this week, and after Chinese and U.S. stocks increased. * Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields hit their lowest levels in over a month on Wednesday, while long-dated yields hit more than one-month lows for a second straight day on weaker-than-expected U.S. economic data and continued low yields in Europe. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 28,386.19 (up 0.17 pct) * NSE index 8,475.75 (up 0.15 pct) * Rupee 61.8450/8550 per dlr (61.86/87) * 10-year bond yield 8.14 pct (8.16 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.25 pct (7.28 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.85 pct (7.88 pct) * Call money 8.00/8.05 pct (7.65/7.70 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * India central bank says to conduct open market sale of government securities for up to 120 billion rupees on Dec. 1. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Open High Low Close Volume 62.16 62.16 62.05 62.05-07 N/A FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Nov 26* $29.32 mln Month-to-date** $2.08 bln Year-to-date** $15.77 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on Nov. 26 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Debt Nov. 25 -$35.55 mln Month-to-date $1.57 bln Year-to-date $24.11 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Nov. 26 on NSDL's website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Nov 26 Foreign Banks 5.65 bln Public Sector Banks -17.90 bln Private Sector Banks 15.47 bln Mutual Funds 5.93 bln Others -7.02 bln Primary Dealers -2.13 bln INFLOWS ============================================================= Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== SDL 07.44%, 2019 Interest Nov 27 186.00 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 07.45%, 2019 Interest Nov 27 372.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.50%, 2019 Interest Nov 27 562.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 07.53%, 2019 Interest Nov 27 564.75 (UTTAR PRADESH) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Nov 27 105000.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Nov 27 60000.00 SDL 08.39%, 2018 Interest Nov 28 83.90 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 08.50%, 2018 Interest Nov 28 212.50 (KERALA) SDL 08.51%, 2018 Interest Nov 28 425.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.52%, 2018 Interest Nov 28 426.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.68%, 2018 Interest Nov 28 244.82 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 09.10%, 2024 Interest Nov 28 29.58 (NAGALAND) SDL 09.11%, 2024 Interest Nov 28 1753.68 (4 States) SDL 09.14%, 2024 Interest Nov 28 685.50 (KARNATAKA) SDL 09.15%, 2024 Interest Nov 28 457.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.18%, 2024 Interest Nov 28 986.85 (2 States) SDL 09.19%, 2024 Interest Nov 28 551.40 (KERALA) ================================================================ For detailed inflows for November, see: ================================================================ ISSUANCES Dated bonds 140 bln rupees Nov. 28 LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said it accepted all 39 bids for 190.68 billion rupees ($3.08 billion) at its one-day repo auction on Wednesday, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 69.88 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.39 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)