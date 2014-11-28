GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Oil prices, oil-related shares and oil-linked currencies all tumbled in Asia on Friday, in the wake of OPEC's decision to refrain from cutting output despite a huge oversupply. * The U.S. dollar held firm early on Friday, having made notable gains versus the Canadian dollar and Norwegian crown in an otherwise lacklustre market because of a holiday in the United States. * Brent crude fell towards $72 a barrel on Friday, close to a four-year low touched the day before after OPEC decided not to cut oil output to support prices. * Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields hit their lowest levels in over a month on Wednesday, while long-dated yields hit more than one-month lows for a second straight day on weaker-than-expected U.S. economic data and continued low yields in Europe. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 28,438.91 (up 0.19 pct) * NSE index 8,494.20 (up 0.22 pct) * Rupee 61.8750/8850 per dlr (61.8450/8550) * 10-year bond yield 8.15 pct (8.14 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.23 pct (7.25 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.82 pct (7.85 pct) * Call money 7.70/7.75 pct (8.00/8.05 pct) KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * India to release GDP data for September quarter at 1200 GMT. * India will release fiscal deficit data for April-October on Friday anytime after 3.00 IST. * India may release infrastructure output data for April -October on Friday or Monday for which no time is fixed. * India bank credit and foreign exchange reserves data to be released by the central bank at 1130 GMT. OVERNIGHT NEWS * Anticipating data out on Friday will show weakening economic growth, India's finance ministry will argue for an interest rate cut, but bankers and company executives say the key to recovery lies in how fast Prime Minister Narendra Modi acts on reforms. * India's central bank issued on Thursday final guidelines for companies seeking to set up so-called payments banks and small finance banks in a bid to expand banking services to more people and small businesses. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Open High Low Close Volume 62.15 62.16 62.14 62.14-16 N/A FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Nov 27* $62.96 mln Month-to-date** $2.11 bln Year-to-date** $15.81 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on Nov. 27 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Debt Nov. 26 $208.18 mln Month-to-date $1.78 bln Year-to-date $24.32 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Nov. 27 on NSDL's website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Nov 27 Foreign Banks -15.34 bln Public Sector Banks -5.68 bln Private Sector Banks 17.46 bln Mutual Funds 0.47 bln Others -4.25 bln Primary Dealers 7.34 bln INFLOWS ============================================================= Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== SDL 08.39%, 2018 Interest Nov 28 83.90 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 08.50%, 2018 Interest Nov 28 212.50 (KERALA) SDL 08.51%, 2018 Interest Nov 28 425.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.52%, 2018 Interest Nov 28 426.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.68%, 2018 Interest Nov 28 244.82 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 09.10%, 2024 Interest Nov 28 29.58 (NAGALAND) SDL 09.11%, 2024 Interest Nov 28 1753.68 (4 States) SDL 09.14%, 2024 Interest Nov 28 685.50 (KARNATAKA) SDL 09.15%, 2024 Interest Nov 28 457.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.18%, 2024 Interest Nov 28 986.85 (2 States) SDL 09.19%, 2024 Interest Nov 28 551.40 (KERALA) ================================================================ For detailed inflows for November, see: ================================================================ ISSUANCES Dated bonds 140 bln rupees Nov. 28 LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said it accepted all 36 bids for 166.85 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction on Thursday, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 76.72 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.41 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)