GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Gold prices tumbled on Monday after Swiss voters overwhelmingly rejected proposals to boost gold reserves in a referendum, joining the broad rout in commodities that sent oil prices to five-year lows and copper to four-year lows. * The dollar rose to a new seven-year high against the yen on Monday amid growing concerns over deflationary pressure in Japan in the face of sliding oil prices. * U.S. crude fell more than $2 to a five-year low in Asian trade on Monday, while Brent futures touched a fresh four-year low, extending a steep sell-off after OPEC decided not to cut production last week, keeping markets well supplied. * U.S. benchmark and long-dated Treasury yields fell for a sixth straight session and notched their second straight monthly declines on Friday on signs of disinflation and month-end buying. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 28,693.99 (up 0.90 pct) * NSE index 8,588.25 (up 1.11 pct) * Rupee 62.0250/0350 per dlr (61.8750/8850) * 10-year bond yield 8.09 pct (8.15 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.14 pct (7.23 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.75 pct (7.82 pct) * Call money 7.85/7.90 pct (7.70/7.75 pct) KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * Pre RBI policy meeting between finance minister and RBI Governor. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Open High Low Close Volume 62.29 62.53 62.30 62.50-53 N/A FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Nov 28* $150.82 mln Month-to-date** (Nov) $2.23 bln Year-to-date** $15.93 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on Nov. 28 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Debt Nov. 27 $123.65 mln Month-to-date (Nov) $1.90 bln Year-to-date $24.44 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Nov. 28 on NSDL's website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Nov 28 Foreign Banks 12.57 bln Public Sector Banks 4.82 bln Private Sector Banks 15.06 bln Mutual Funds -13.34 bln Others -0.96 bln Primary Dealers -18.15 bln ISSUANCES Treasury bills 140 bln rupees Dec. 3 LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India India cbank sets cut-off rate of 7.99 percent at three-day variable rate reverse repo auction * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 69.42 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI at 3.36 trillion rupees. ($1 = 62.0500 Indian rupee) (Complied by Mumbai Markets Bureau)