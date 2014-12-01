GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Gold prices tumbled on Monday after Swiss voters
overwhelmingly rejected proposals to boost gold reserves in a
referendum, joining the broad rout in commodities that sent oil
prices to five-year lows and copper to four-year lows.
* The dollar rose to a new seven-year high against the yen
on Monday amid growing concerns over deflationary pressure in
Japan in the face of sliding oil prices.
* U.S. crude fell more than $2 to a five-year low in Asian
trade on Monday, while Brent futures touched a fresh four-year
low, extending a steep sell-off after OPEC decided not to cut
production last week, keeping markets well supplied.
* U.S. benchmark and long-dated Treasury yields fell for a
sixth straight session and notched their second straight monthly
declines on Friday on signs of disinflation and month-end
buying.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 28,693.99 (up 0.90 pct)
* NSE index 8,588.25 (up 1.11 pct)
* Rupee 62.0250/0350 per dlr (61.8750/8850)
* 10-year bond yield 8.09 pct (8.15 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 7.14 pct (7.23 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 7.75 pct (7.82 pct)
* Call money 7.85/7.90 pct (7.70/7.75 pct)
KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH
* Pre RBI policy meeting between finance minister and RBI
Governor.
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
For up-to-date prices, double click
Open High Low Close Volume
62.29 62.53 62.30 62.50-53 N/A
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
Nov 28* $150.82 mln
Month-to-date** (Nov) $2.23 bln
Year-to-date** $15.93 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on
Nov. 28 on NSDL's website.
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Debt
Nov. 27 $123.65 mln
Month-to-date (Nov) $1.90 bln
Year-to-date $24.44 bln
* Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Nov. 28
on NSDL's website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
Nov 28
Foreign Banks 12.57 bln
Public Sector Banks 4.82 bln
Private Sector Banks 15.06 bln
Mutual Funds -13.34 bln
Others -0.96 bln
Primary Dealers -18.15 bln
ISSUANCES
Treasury bills 140 bln rupees Dec. 3
LIQUIDITY
* The Reserve Bank of India India cbank sets cut-off rate of
7.99 percent at three-day variable rate reverse repo
auction
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 69.42 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI at 3.36 trillion
rupees.
($1 = 62.0500 Indian rupee)
(Complied by Mumbai Markets Bureau)