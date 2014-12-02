GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian equities gained on Tuesday as a rebound in the crude oil price gave resource-related sectors a breather, but Tokyo shares bucked the trend and slipped as the yen's losing streak was tempered. * The U.S. dollar nursed modest losses early on Tuesday, having come under pressure as currencies such as the Canadian dollar staged a dramatic reversal thanks to a broad rebound in commodity prices. * Crude oil markets jumped as much as 5 percent on Monday, rebounding from five-year lows with their biggest daily gain since 2012, on fears that the high U.S. shale output blamed for the global oil glut may be shrinking. * U.S. Treasuries ended a six-session rally on Monday, with prices surrendering early gains and turning down on profit-taking ahead of Friday's key U.S. unemployment report. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 28,559.62 (down 0.47 pct) * NSE index 8,5555.90 (down 0.38 pct) * Rupee 62.02/03 per dlr (62.0250/0350) * 10-year bond yield 8.06 pct (8.09 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.16 pct (7.14 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.75 pct (7.75 pct) * Call money 7.25/7.30 pct (7.85/7.90 pct) KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * RBI policy meeting announcement at 11:00 a.m. (0530 GMT). * India will release its July-September balance of payment and current account data. * Indian government cabinet meeting at 06:25 p.m. (1300 GMT). OVERNIGHT NEWS * India to sell 140 billion rupees of bonds on December 5 USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Open High Low Close Volume 62.47 62.37 62.23 62.22-24 N/A FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Dec 1* -$2.00 mln Month-to-date** (Nov) $2.23 bln Year-to-date** $16.32 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on Dec. 1 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Debt Nov. 28 $31.01 mln Month-to-date (Nov) $1.90 bln Year-to-date $24.47 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Dec. 1 on NSDL's website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Dec. 1 Foreign Banks 3.71 bln Public Sector Banks -6.46 bln Private Sector Banks 1.45 bln Mutual Funds 11.05 bln Others 3.77 bln Primary Dealers -5.78 bln ISSUANCES Treasury bills 140 bln rupees Dec. 3 Government bonds 140 bln rupees Dec. 5 LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India sets cut-off rate of 7.99 percent at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 27.19 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI falls to 3.40 trillion rupees. ($1 = 61.9000 Indian rupee) (Complied by Mumbai Markets Bureau)