GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian equities gained on Tuesday as a rebound in the crude
oil price gave resource-related sectors a breather, but Tokyo
shares bucked the trend and slipped as the yen's losing streak
was tempered.
* The U.S. dollar nursed modest losses early on Tuesday,
having come under pressure as currencies such as the Canadian
dollar staged a dramatic reversal thanks to a broad rebound in
commodity prices.
* Crude oil markets jumped as much as 5 percent on Monday,
rebounding from five-year lows with their biggest daily gain
since 2012, on fears that the high U.S. shale output blamed for
the global oil glut may be shrinking.
* U.S. Treasuries ended a six-session rally on Monday, with
prices surrendering early gains and turning down on
profit-taking ahead of Friday's key U.S. unemployment
report.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 28,559.62 (down 0.47 pct)
* NSE index 8,5555.90 (down 0.38 pct)
* Rupee 62.02/03 per dlr (62.0250/0350)
* 10-year bond yield 8.06 pct (8.09 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 7.16 pct (7.14 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 7.75 pct (7.75 pct)
* Call money 7.25/7.30 pct (7.85/7.90 pct)
KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH
* RBI policy meeting announcement at 11:00 a.m. (0530 GMT).
* India will release its July-September balance of payment
and current account data.
* Indian government cabinet meeting at 06:25 p.m. (1300
GMT).
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* India to sell 140 billion rupees of bonds on December 5
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
For up-to-date prices, double click
Open High Low Close Volume
62.47 62.37 62.23 62.22-24 N/A
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
Dec 1* -$2.00 mln
Month-to-date** (Nov) $2.23 bln
Year-to-date** $16.32 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on
Dec. 1 on NSDL's website.
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Debt
Nov. 28 $31.01 mln
Month-to-date (Nov) $1.90 bln
Year-to-date $24.47 bln
* Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Dec. 1
on NSDL's website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
Dec. 1
Foreign Banks 3.71 bln
Public Sector Banks -6.46 bln
Private Sector Banks 1.45 bln
Mutual Funds 11.05 bln
Others 3.77 bln
Primary Dealers -5.78 bln
ISSUANCES
Treasury bills 140 bln rupees Dec. 3
Government bonds 140 bln rupees Dec. 5
LIQUIDITY
* The Reserve Bank of India sets cut-off rate of 7.99
percent at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 27.19 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI falls to 3.40
trillion rupees.
($1 = 61.9000 Indian rupee)
(Complied by Mumbai Markets Bureau)