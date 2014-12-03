GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares and the dollar got off to a steady start on Wednesday, while oil prices recovered after data showed a drop in U.S. supply. * The dollar surged to a fresh seven-year high against the yen on Wednesday, after U.S. bond yields rose the previous day and as Federal Reserve officials this week painted a mostly rosy outlook for the U.S. economy. * Oil rebounded more than 1 percent on Wednesday, with Brent rising above $71 a barrel, recouping some of its losses from the previous session as a turbulent market struggled to find a price floor. * U.S. Treasuries fell on Tuesday, with prices pressured by a Wall Street rally and institutional investors readying for a $6 billion corporate bond deal from leading retailer Amazon . LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 28,444.01 (down 0.40 pct) * NSE index 8,524.70 (down 0.36 pct) * Rupee 61.88/89 per dlr (62.02/03) * 10-year bond yield 7.97 pct (8.06 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.10 pct (7.16 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.75 pct (7.75 pct) * Call money 8.00/8.05 pct (7.25/7.30 pct) KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * The Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor H.R. Khan is scheduled to be present for a banking awards event, starting at 10 a.m. (0430 GMT). * India will release its July-September balance of payment and current account data. There is no fixed date announced for the release of this data. OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's finance ministry said it looked forward to the Reserve Bank of India supporting the revival of growth and employment, after the central bank resisted pressure on Tuesday to lower interest rates. KEY DEALS * Telecoms operator Reliance Communications is considering downsizing its debut US dollar bond from the US$255 million target, according to sources aware of the matter. * Lodha Developers launched its debut offering of US dollar-denominated Reg S bonds at mid-high 10 percent initial guidance. The five-year non-call 3 bonds are expected to receive ratings of Ba3 from Moody's and B+ from Fitch. * State-owned Rural Electrification Corp has invited bids to raise a minimum 5 billion rupees from a seven-year offering. Bids need to be submitted by 1200 p.m. India time on Wednesday. * LIC Housing Finance is eyeing a bond offering of two to three years, according to bankers. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Open High Low Close Volume 62.22 62.20 62.08 62.13-15 N/A FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Dec 2* $17.26 mln Month-to-date** $460.28 mln Year-to-date** $16.39 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on Dec. 2 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Debt Dec. 1 $253.56 mln Month-to-date $284.57 mln Year-to-date $24.73 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Dec. 2 on NSDL's website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Dec. 2 Foreign Banks 26.39 bln Public Sector Banks -73.46 bln Private Sector Banks 41.82 bln Mutual Funds 13.30 bln Others -13.87 bln Primary Dealers 5.82 bln INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== SDL 08.45%, 2017 Interest Dec 03 90.84 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.47%, 2017 Interest Dec 03 254.10 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.48%, 2017 Interest Dec 03 212.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.50%, 2017 Interest Dec 03 1656.38 (3 States) 7.28% 2019 Interest Dec 03 19292.00 SDL 09.32%, 2023 Interest Dec 04 139.80 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 09.33%, 2023 Interest Dec 04 233.25 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 09.35%, 2023 Interest Dec 04 392.70 (3 States) SDL 09.37%, 2023 Interest Dec 04 2469.00 (6 States) SDL 09.38%, 2023 Interest Dec 04 703.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 09.39%, 2023 Interest Dec 04 1784.10 (2 States) 5.59% 2016 Interest Dec 04 1677.00 6.13% 2028 Interest Dec 04 3371.50 91 days T-Bill Redemption Dec 04 130030.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Dec 04 60000.00 ================================================================ For the monthly inflows see: ================================================================ ISSUANCES Treasury bills 140 bln rupees Dec. 3 Government bonds 140 bln rupees Dec. 5 LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it accepted all 18 bids for 41.93 billion rupees ($676.73 million) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 27.38 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rises to 3.46 trillion rupees. (Complied by Mumbai Markets Team)