GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian stocks rose on Thursday amid fresh signs of resilience in the U.S. economy, while the euro wallowed near two-year lows before a much-anticipated European Central Bank meeting that could open the door to more stimulus. * The euro staggered at two-year lows early on Thursday, finding few friends in a market that is wagering the European Central Bank will be forced to inject even more stimulus to a sputtering euro zone economy. * Brent crude rose above $70 a barrel on Thursday, making small gains along with U.S. futures, as a fall in crude stockpiles in the United States supported prices. * U.S. Treasuries prices were little changed on Wednesday after two days of losses as traders awaited possible monetary policy shifts by the European Central Bank and a key report on U.S. unemployment. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 28,442.71 (flat) * NSE index 8,537.65 (up 0.15 pct) * Rupee 61.9050/9150 per dlr (61.88/89) * 10-year bond yield 7.97 pct (steady) * 5-year OIS rate 7.20 pct (7.10 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.84 pct (7.75 pct) * Call money 8.00/8.05 pct (8.00/8.05 pct) KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * India will release its July-September balance of payment and current account data. There is no fixed date/time for release of this data. KEY DEALS * State-run Rural Electrification Corp on Wednesday priced a 15.5 billion rupees ($250.5 million) seven-year bond offering at 8.44 percent. Fourteen arrangers took part in the deal that settles on Thursday. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Open High Low Close Volume 62.20 62.20 62.11 62.17-19 N/A FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Dec 3* $63.18 mln Month-to-date** $481.44 mln Year-to-date** $16.41 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on Dec. 3 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Debt Dec. 2 $290.89 mln Month-to-date $575.46 mln Year-to-date $25.01 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Dec. 3 on NSDL's website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Dec. 3 Foreign Banks 0.42 bln Public Sector Banks 54.42 bln Private Sector Banks -53.22 bln Mutual Funds 7.95 bln Others 14.13 bln Primary Dealers -23.70 bln INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== SDL 09.32%, 2023 Interest Dec 04 139.80 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 09.33%, 2023 Interest Dec 04 233.25 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 09.35%, 2023 Interest Dec 04 392.70 (3 States) SDL 09.37%, 2023 Interest Dec 04 2469.00 (6 States) SDL 09.38%, 2023 Interest Dec 04 703.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 09.39%, 2023 Interest Dec 04 1784.10 (2 States) 5.59% 2016 Interest Dec 04 1677.00 6.13% 2028 Interest Dec 04 3371.50 91 days T-Bill Redemption Dec 04 130030.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Dec 04 60000.00 ================================================================ For the monthly inflows see: ================================================================ ISSUANCES Government bonds 140 bln rupees Dec. 5 LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted all 23 bids for 57.26 billion rupees ($926.7 million) at its one-day reverse repo auction on Tuesday, through which it absorbs liquidity from the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 25.53 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rises to 3.50 trillion rupees. (Complied by Swati Bhat)