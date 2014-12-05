GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares edged higher in early trade on Friday, while the dollar marked time ahead of the key U.S. jobs report later in the session that could help it retake ground lost to the euro overnight. * The euro started trade on Friday higher against most of its peers but could struggle to extend gains if U.S. employment data due later in the day re-energises dollar bulls. * Brent crude slipped below $70 a barrel on Friday and was set for a second weekly fall, with Saudi Arabia cutting prices in another indication it would maintain output in an oversupplied market. * U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Thursday, while European bond prices sagged, after the euro zone's chief central banker said policymakers would not decide until early next year if the slowing region needs more economic stimulus. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 28,562.82 (up 0.42 pct) * NSE index 8,564.40 (up 0.31 pct) * Rupee 61.9250/9350 per dlr (61.9050/9150) * 10-year bond yield 7.97 pct (7.97 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.17 pct (7.20 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.80 pct (7.84 pct) * Call money 7.40/7.50 pct (8.00/8.05 pct) KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * India will release its July-September balance of payments and current account data. There is no fixed date/time for release of this data. * India's central bank to release weekly foreign exchange reserves data at 1130 GMT KEY DEALS * State-owned lender Bank of India is close to mandating four banks on a $750 million offering of bonds expected to have a tenor of five or 5.5 years, sources aware of the situation said. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Open High Low Close Volume 62.20 62.21 62.05 62.04-06 N/A FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Dec 4* $76.73 mln Month-to-date** $547.63 mln Year-to-date** $16.47 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on Dec. 4 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Debt Dec. 3 $309.54 mln Month-to-date $885.00 mln Year-to-date $25.33 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Dec. 4 on NSDL's website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Dec. 3 Foreign Banks 11.87 bln Public Sector Banks 12.55 bln Private Sector Banks -29.04 bln Mutual Funds 7.90 bln Others -6.88 bln Primary Dealers 3.61 bln INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== SDL 07.62%, 2023 Interest Dec 05 609.60 (2 States) SDL 07.63%, 2023 Interest Dec 05 839.30 (3 States) SDL 08.84%, 2017 Interest Dec 05 442.00 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.88%, 2022 Interest Dec 05 244.20 (HARYANA) SDL 08.89%, 2022 Interest Dec 05 511.18 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Dec 05 44.50 (TRIPURA) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Dec 05 334.13 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.93%, 2022 Interest Dec 05 66.98 (UTTARAKHAND) 1.44% IIGS 2023 Interest Dec 05 468.00 8.97% 2030 Interest Dec 05 40365.00 SDL 08.86%, 2022 Interest Dec 06 332.25 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.87%, 2022 Interest Dec 06 722.91 (3 States) SDL 08.88%, 2022 Interest Dec 06 666.00 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Dec 06 55.63 (TRIPURA) ================================================================ For the monthly inflows see: ================================================================ ISSUANCES Government bonds 140 bln rupees Dec. 5 LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all 16 bids for 48.74 billion rupees ($787.7 million) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 29.11 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rises to 3.54 trillion rupees. (Complied by Swati Bhat)