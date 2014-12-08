GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian stocks eked out gains on Monday in wake of much stronger-than-expected U.S. employment numbers, although sobering data highlighted the sluggishness in the region's key economies and tempered gains. * The dollar started trade on Monday at its highest in over five years against a basket of major currencies, having rallied hard late last week on the back of a surprisingly robust U.S. employment report. * Oil prices fell by more than a dollar on Monday to near their lowest levels since 2009 after Morgan Stanley cut its price forecast for Brent, saying oversupply will likely peak next year with OPEC deciding not to cut output. * U.S. Treasuries prices dropped on Friday after data showed U.S. employers hired more workers in November than during any month in nearly three years, boosting expectations for the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise interest rates by mid-2015. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 28,458.10 (down 0.37 pct) * NSE index 8,538.30 (down 0.30 pct) * Rupee 61.77/78 per dlr (61.9250/9350) * 10-year bond yield 7.94 pct (7.97 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.13 pct (7.17 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.78 pct (7.80 pct) * Call money 8.00/8.05 pct (7.40/7.50 pct) KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * India will release its July-September balance of payments and current account data. There is no fixed date/time for release of this data. KEY DEALS * State-owned lender Andhra Bank is selling Basel III-compliant Additional Tier 1 perpetual non-call 10-year offering, a month after scrapping the fundraising. Bids for the 10 billion rupees ($161.7 million) AT1 sale have to be submitted on Monday. (IFR) * Tata Motors on Friday priced a 4 billion rupees offering of seven-year bonds via sole arranger Axis Bank. The bonds pay a coupon of 9.02 percent and will settle on Dec. 11. The unsecured offering is split into a base size of 3 billion rupees and a greenshoe of 1 billion rupees. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Open High Low Close Volume 62.13 62.30 62.13 62.25-31 N/A FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Dec 5* -$17.71 mln Month-to-date** $650.80 mln Year-to-date** $16.58 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Dec. 5 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Debt Dec. 4 $275.43 mln Month-to-date $1.16 bln Year-to-date $25.60 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Dec. 5 on NSDL's website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Dec. 5 Foreign Banks 5.61 bln Public Sector Banks -11.07 bln Private Sector Banks 17.09 bln Mutual Funds 6.86 bln Others -1.25 bln Primary Dealers -17.25 bln INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== SDL 08.43%, 2020 Interest Dec 08 421.50 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.44%, 2020 Interest Dec 08 833.45 (3 States) SDL 08.59%, 2021 Interest Dec 08 429.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.60%, 2021 Interest Dec 08 1354.50 (3 States) SDL 08.61%, 2021 Interest Dec 08 301.35 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 09.02%, 2021 Interest Dec 08 721.60 (3 States) SDL 09.03%, 2021 Interest Dec 08 361.20 (KERALA) SDL 09.04%, 2021 Interest Dec 08 565.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.05%, 2021 Interest Dec 08 67.88 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 09.06%, 2021 Interest Dec 08 226.50 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) 6.49% 2015 Interest Dec 08 11716.09 8.33% 2036 Interest Dec 08 35819.00 SDL 08.09%, 2020 Interest Dec 09 734.11 (2 States) SDL 08.10%, 2020 Interest Dec 09 40.50 (TRIPURA) SDL 08.11%, 2020 Interest Dec 09 608.25 (2 States) SDL 08.26%, 2019 Interest Dec 09 949.90 (5 States) SDL 08.27%, 2019 Interest Dec 09 413.50 (HARYANA) SDL 08.30%, 2019 Interest Dec 09 207.50 (PUDUCHERRY) SDL 08.32%, 2019 Interest Dec 09 648.96 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.35%, 2019 Interest Dec 09 253.50 (BIHAR) 8.27% 2020 Interest Dec 09 16540.00 =========================================================== For the monthly inflows see: ================================================= ========== ISSUANCES State loans At least 81.8 bln rupees Dec. 9 Tbills 130 bln rupees Dec. 10 LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all nine bids for 22.01 billion rupees ($355.83 million) at its three-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 23.77 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.38 trillion rupees. (Complied by Swati Bhat)