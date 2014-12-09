Indian shares reverse gains as global concerns weigh
April 18 Indian shares erased gains to end lower on Tuesday, tracking weak global markets, as investors pruned exposure to risk assets amid lingering geopolitical tensions over North Korea.
GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian share markets were mostly in the red on Tuesday while the U.S. dollar began to edge higher once again aided by a media report the Federal Reserve might take a rhetorical step toward tightening at its meeting next week. * The yen held onto sizeable gains early on Tuesday, having staged a broad short-covering rally as a big drop in oil prices hit global risk appetite. Both the dollar and euro fell from multi-year peaks with the greenback sliding to 120.67 yen from a high of 121.86. The common currency retreated to 148.59 yen from 149.79. * Oil dived 4 percent to new five-year lows on Monday, as Wall Street expectations of a deeper price slump next year and a Kuwaiti prediction for $65 crude set off one of the biggest declines this year. * The U.S. Treasuries yield curve flattened to a six-year low on Monday after a surprisingly strong November employment report boosted expectations of an interest rate increase next year. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 28,119.40 (down 1.19 pct) * NSE index 8,438.25 (down 1.17 pct) * Rupee 61.83/84 per dlr (61.77/78) * 10-year bond yield 7.92 pct (7.94 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.15 pct (7.13 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.78 pct (7.78 pct) * Call money 8.00/8.05 pct (8.00/8.05 pct) KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * November auto sales numbers * Inclusive Finance India conference. RBI deputy governor HR Khan to attend the session. OVERNIGHT NEWS * India kept a lid on its current account deficit between July and September despite easing curbs on gold imports, data showed on Monday, thanks to a sharp increase in foreign investments and cheaper oil. KEY DEALS * India's antitrust regulator said it had approved generic drugmaker Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd's $3.2 billion bid to buy smaller rival Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd subject to the companies divesting seven products. * Some of the founders of Infosys Ltd want to sell shares in the Indian IT outsourcing company for $1.1 billion, a person familiar with the matter said, months after the company picked its first outsider as chief executive. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Open High Low Close Volume 62.14 62.21 62.12 62.14-18 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Dec 8* $805.92 mln Month-to-date** $672.08 mln Year-to-date** $16.60 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Dec. 8 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Debt Dec. 5 $183.84 mln Month-to-date $1.34 bln Year-to-date $25.79 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Dec. 8 on NSDL's website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Dec. 8 Foreign Banks -8.51 bln Public Sector Banks 4.45 bln Private Sector Banks 4.00 bln Mutual Funds 7.36 bln Others 1.57 bln Primary Dealers -8.88 bln INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== SDL 08.09%, 2020 Interest Dec 09 734.11 (2 States) SDL 08.10%, 2020 Interest Dec 09 40.50 (TRIPURA) SDL 08.11%, 2020 Interest Dec 09 608.25 (2 States) SDL 08.26%, 2019 Interest Dec 09 949.90 (5 States) SDL 08.27%, 2019 Interest Dec 09 413.50 (HARYANA) SDL 08.30%, 2019 Interest Dec 09 207.50 (PUDUCHERRY) SDL 08.32%, 2019 Interest Dec 09 648.96 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.35%, 2019 Interest Dec 09 253.50 (BIHAR) 8.27% 2020 Interest Dec 09 16540.00 =========================================================== For the monthly inflows see: ================================================= ========== ISSUANCES State loans At least 81.8 bln rupees Dec. 9 Tbills 130 bln rupees Dec. 10 LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted all 27 bids for 111.57 billion rupees ($1.80 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 30.06 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.33 trillion rupees. (Complied by Swati Bhat)
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% (Apr 17) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.84% 02.84% 02.84% -------------------------------------