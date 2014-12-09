GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian share markets were mostly in the red on Tuesday while the U.S. dollar began to edge higher once again aided by a media report the Federal Reserve might take a rhetorical step toward tightening at its meeting next week. * The yen held onto sizeable gains early on Tuesday, having staged a broad short-covering rally as a big drop in oil prices hit global risk appetite. Both the dollar and euro fell from multi-year peaks with the greenback sliding to 120.67 yen from a high of 121.86. The common currency retreated to 148.59 yen from 149.79. * Oil dived 4 percent to new five-year lows on Monday, as Wall Street expectations of a deeper price slump next year and a Kuwaiti prediction for $65 crude set off one of the biggest declines this year. * The U.S. Treasuries yield curve flattened to a six-year low on Monday after a surprisingly strong November employment report boosted expectations of an interest rate increase next year. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 28,119.40 (down 1.19 pct) * NSE index 8,438.25 (down 1.17 pct) * Rupee 61.83/84 per dlr (61.77/78) * 10-year bond yield 7.92 pct (7.94 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.15 pct (7.13 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.78 pct (7.78 pct) * Call money 8.00/8.05 pct (8.00/8.05 pct) KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * November auto sales numbers * Inclusive Finance India conference. RBI deputy governor HR Khan to attend the session. OVERNIGHT NEWS * India kept a lid on its current account deficit between July and September despite easing curbs on gold imports, data showed on Monday, thanks to a sharp increase in foreign investments and cheaper oil. KEY DEALS * India's antitrust regulator said it had approved generic drugmaker Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd's $3.2 billion bid to buy smaller rival Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd subject to the companies divesting seven products. * Some of the founders of Infosys Ltd want to sell shares in the Indian IT outsourcing company for $1.1 billion, a person familiar with the matter said, months after the company picked its first outsider as chief executive. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Open High Low Close Volume 62.14 62.21 62.12 62.14-18 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Dec 8* $805.92 mln Month-to-date** $672.08 mln Year-to-date** $16.60 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Dec. 8 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Debt Dec. 5 $183.84 mln Month-to-date $1.34 bln Year-to-date $25.79 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Dec. 8 on NSDL's website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Dec. 8 Foreign Banks -8.51 bln Public Sector Banks 4.45 bln Private Sector Banks 4.00 bln Mutual Funds 7.36 bln Others 1.57 bln Primary Dealers -8.88 bln INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== SDL 08.09%, 2020 Interest Dec 09 734.11 (2 States) SDL 08.10%, 2020 Interest Dec 09 40.50 (TRIPURA) SDL 08.11%, 2020 Interest Dec 09 608.25 (2 States) SDL 08.26%, 2019 Interest Dec 09 949.90 (5 States) SDL 08.27%, 2019 Interest Dec 09 413.50 (HARYANA) SDL 08.30%, 2019 Interest Dec 09 207.50 (PUDUCHERRY) SDL 08.32%, 2019 Interest Dec 09 648.96 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.35%, 2019 Interest Dec 09 253.50 (BIHAR) 8.27% 2020 Interest Dec 09 16540.00 =========================================================== For the monthly inflows see: ================================================= ========== ISSUANCES State loans At least 81.8 bln rupees Dec. 9 Tbills 130 bln rupees Dec. 10 LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted all 27 bids for 111.57 billion rupees ($1.80 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 30.06 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.33 trillion rupees. (Complied by Swati Bhat)