GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Oil prices were knocked again on Wednesday, with Asian shares and the dollar also pulling back as global growth concerns and political uncertainty in Greece prompted a flight to safety. * The dollar nursed hefty losses early on Wednesday following a brutal shakeout of bullish positions as investors found excuses to take profits as the year-end loomed. * Brent oil prices ended higher on Tuesday after touching a 5-year low and following five straight days of losses, while U.S. crude also rose as players looked for a sustainable price in a market haunted by oversupply concerns. * U.S. government bonds rallied and 30-year Treasury yields dropped to their lowest in almost two months on Tuesday as falling equity markets and oil prices increased demand for safe-haven U.S. debt. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 27,797.01 (down 1.15 pct) * NSE index 8,340.70 (down 1.16 pct) * Rupee 61.88/89 per dlr (61.83/84) * 10-year bond yield 7.90 pct (7.92 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.16 pct (7.15 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.78 pct (7.78 pct) * Call money 8.20/8.25 pct (8.00/8.05 pct) KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * Russian President Vladimir Putin visits India for annual summit. * India's money supply data OVERNIGHT NEWS * India should allow banks to use gold as part of their liquidity reserves, which would let them make more use of gold inside the country and reduce the need for imports, an industry body said on Tuesday, seeing that as an alternative to import curbs. KEY DEALS * ICICI Bank raised $200 million in an opportunistic tap of its $500 million 3.5 percent March 2020 bonds on Monday night at 165 bps over Treasuries, the tightest spread for an Indian bank deal since 2007, according to a banker on the deal. * India's Reliance Industries Ltd said it would transfer its textile business into a new joint venture with China's Shandong Ruyi Science and Technology Group Co Ltd (Ruyi). * Twin Star Holdings, a wholly owned subsidiary of Vedanta Resources, is raising a $500 million five-year term loan, sources said. * Ratnakar Bank IPO-RATB.NS plans to file the draft prospectus for its $150 million - $200 million IPO later this month. The IPO is likely to be launched in early 2015. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Open High Low Close Volume 62.19 62.33 62.18 62.30-35 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Dec 9* -$35.79 mln Month-to-date** $1.48 bln Year-to-date** $17.40 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Dec. 9 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Debt Dec. 8 $104.53 mln Month-to-date $1.45 bln Year-to-date $25.89 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Dec. 9 on NSDL's website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Dec. 9 Foreign Banks -30.47 bln Public Sector Banks 24.40 bln Private Sector Banks 3.12 bln Mutual Funds 14.30 bln Others 1.50 bln Primary Dealers -12.84 bln INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== SDL 07.32%, 2014 Redemption Dec 10 44165.14 (23 States) 8.12% 2020 Interest Dec 10 30856.00 SDL 08.79%, 2024 Interest Dec 11 219.75 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.81%, 2024 Interest Dec 11 44.05 (PUDUCHERRY) SDL 08.83%, 2024 Interest Dec 11 1125.83 (3 States) SDL 08.84%, 2024 Interest Dec 11 552.50 (2 States) SDL 08.85%, 2024 Interest Dec 11 35.40 (2 States) 8.15% 2022 Interest Dec 11 33822.50 91 days T-Bill Redemption Dec 11 112007.50 364 days T-Bill Redemption Dec 11 60581.30 =========================================================== For the monthly inflows see: ================================================= ========== ISSUANCES Tbills 130 bln rupees Dec. 10 LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it accepted all 30 bids for 128.28 billion rupees ($2.07 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 40.17 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI flat at 3.33 trillion rupees. (Complied by Dipika Lalwani)