GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * The dollar rose on Friday after upbeat U.S. data suggested weaker oil prices are providing additional momentum for the American economy, which also underpinned Asian shares. * The dollar was firmer against most of its major peers early on Friday thanks in part to upbeat U.S. retail sales data, while nervousness over falling oil prices kept the Canadian dollar pinned near a five-year low. * U.S. crude dropped more than $1 to a fresh 5-1/2 year low below $59 a barrel in early Asian trade on Friday, extending losses on persistent concerns over a supply glut and a bearish demand outlook. * Long bonds rallied and the yield curve was the flattest in six years on Thursday after the government auction for 30-year bonds saw strong demand, selling at the lowest yields since 2012. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 27,602.01 (down 0.82 pct) * NSE index 8,292.90 (down 0.75 pct) * Rupee 62.33/34 per dlr (62.02/03) * 10-year bond yield 7.87 pct (7.91 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.12 pct (7.16 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.74 pct (7.78 pct) * Call money 7.90/7.95 pct (7.90/8.00 pct) KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * India will release industrial output data for October at around 1200 GMT * India will release CPI inflation data for November at around 1200 GMT * Reserve Bank of India Governor speaking at an industry chamber event at 0500 GMT * India-Foreign reserves and India-Bank Lending data OVERNIGHT NEWS * The Russian Direct Investment Fund will team up with an Indian partner to invest $1 billion in infrastructure and hydroelectric projects in Asia's third-largest economy, the head of the Russian state fund told Reuters on Wednesday. * Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi told President Vladimir Putin on Thursday that Russia will remain India's top defence supplier, even though New Delhi's options had improved since the end of the Cold War. * India's central bank is comfortable with the current account deficit even after it widened in the July-September quarter, Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan said on Thursday. KEY DEALS * Bajaj Hindusthan's lenders have agreed a restructuring of its outstanding debts, the company said in an exchange filing on Thursday. It promised further details upon finalisation of the restructuring package, which is subject to approval from the lender banks. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) Open High Low Close Volume 62.69 62.84 62.57 62.79-82 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Dec 11* -$129.63 mln Month-to-date** $1.43 bln Year-to-date** $17.36 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Dec. 11 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Debt Dec. 10 $119.93 mln Month-to-date $1.76 bln Year-to-date $26.20 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Dec. 11 on NSDL's website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Dec. 11 Foreign Banks 32.91 bln Public Sector Banks -32.40 bln Private Sector Banks 13.46 bln Mutual Funds -11.41 bln Others -2.87 bln Primary Dealers 0.31 bln INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== SDL 06.95%, 2018 Interest Dec 12 260.63 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 07.00%, 2018 Interest Dec 12 247.81 (3 States) SDL 07.02%, 2018 Interest Dec 12 246.46 (PUNJAB) SDL 07.03%, 2018 Interest Dec 12 790.88 (2 States) SDL 07.10%, 2018 Interest Dec 12 532.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) 6.05% 2019 Interest Dec 12 3327.50 6.17% 2023 Interest Dec 12 4319.00 8.83% 2041 Interest Dec 12 39735.00 =========================================================== LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all 35 bids for 126.81 billion rupees ($2.04 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 57.50 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.39 trillion rupees. (Complied by Dipika Lalwani)