GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* The dollar rose on Friday after upbeat U.S. data suggested
weaker oil prices are providing additional momentum for the
American economy, which also underpinned Asian shares.
* The dollar was firmer against most of its major peers
early on Friday thanks in part to upbeat U.S. retail sales data,
while nervousness over falling oil prices kept the Canadian
dollar pinned near a five-year low.
* U.S. crude dropped more than $1 to a fresh 5-1/2 year low
below $59 a barrel in early Asian trade on Friday, extending
losses on persistent concerns over a supply glut and a bearish
demand outlook.
* Long bonds rallied and the yield curve was the flattest in
six years on Thursday after the government auction for 30-year
bonds saw strong demand, selling at the lowest yields since
2012.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 27,602.01 (down 0.82 pct)
* NSE index 8,292.90 (down 0.75 pct)
* Rupee 62.33/34 per dlr (62.02/03)
* 10-year bond yield 7.87 pct (7.91 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 7.12 pct (7.16 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 7.74 pct (7.78 pct)
* Call money 7.90/7.95 pct (7.90/8.00 pct)
KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH
* India will release industrial output data for October at
around 1200 GMT
* India will release CPI inflation data for November at
around 1200 GMT
* Reserve Bank of India Governor speaking at an industry
chamber event at 0500 GMT
* India-Foreign reserves and India-Bank Lending data
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* The Russian Direct Investment Fund will team up with an
Indian partner to invest $1 billion in infrastructure and
hydroelectric projects in Asia's third-largest economy, the head
of the Russian state fund told Reuters on Wednesday.
* Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi told President
Vladimir Putin on Thursday that Russia will remain India's top
defence supplier, even though New Delhi's options had improved
since the end of the Cold War.
* India's central bank is comfortable with the current
account deficit even after it widened in the July-September
quarter, Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan said on
Thursday.
KEY DEALS
* Bajaj Hindusthan's lenders have agreed a restructuring of
its outstanding debts, the company said in an exchange filing on
Thursday. It promised further details upon finalisation of the
restructuring package, which is subject to approval from the
lender banks.
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
For up-to-date prices, double click
Open High Low Close Volume
62.69 62.84 62.57 62.79-82 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
Dec 11* -$129.63 mln
Month-to-date** $1.43 bln
Year-to-date** $17.36 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Dec. 11
on NSDL's website.
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Debt
Dec. 10 $119.93 mln
Month-to-date $1.76 bln
Year-to-date $26.20 bln
* Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Dec. 11
on NSDL's website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
Dec. 11
Foreign Banks 32.91 bln
Public Sector Banks -32.40 bln
Private Sector Banks 13.46 bln
Mutual Funds -11.41 bln
Others -2.87 bln
Primary Dealers 0.31 bln
INFLOWS
===========================================================
Instrument Payment Date Amount
(mln rupees)
===========================================================
SDL 06.95%, 2018 Interest Dec 12 260.63
(TAMIL NADU)
SDL 07.00%, 2018 Interest Dec 12 247.81
(3 States)
SDL 07.02%, 2018 Interest Dec 12 246.46
(PUNJAB)
SDL 07.03%, 2018 Interest Dec 12 790.88
(2 States)
SDL 07.10%, 2018 Interest Dec 12 532.50
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
6.05% 2019 Interest Dec 12 3327.50
6.17% 2023 Interest Dec 12 4319.00
8.83% 2041 Interest Dec 12 39735.00
===========================================================
For the monthly inflows see:
=================================================
==========
LIQUIDITY
* The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all
35 bids for 126.81 billion rupees ($2.04 billion) at its one-day
repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the
banking system.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 57.50 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.39 trillion
rupees.
(Complied by Dipika Lalwani)