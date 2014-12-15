GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Oil prices sank more than 2 percent to 5-1/2-year lows early on Monday on concerns about a supply glut and slower global growth, feeding fears for energy and commodities producers and exporters. * The dollar quivered in choppy trading against the yen on Monday as oil prices continued to sink on a weak outlook for global demand, while risk aversion pressured U.S. Treasury yields. * Brent crude futures fell as much as 2.5 percent on Monday to a new five-year low near $60 a barrel after the International Energy Agency forecast further price falls and OPEC's chief defended the group's decision not to cut its output target. * U.S. Treasury yields fell on Friday as a relentless slide in crude oil prices hurt stocks and increased demand for safe-haven U.S. debt on concerns about falling inflation. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 27,350.68 (down 0.91 pct) * NSE index 8,224.10 (down 0.83 pct) * Rupee 62.29/30 per dlr (62.33/34) * 10-year bond yield 7.83 pct (7.87 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.10 pct (7.12 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.73 pct (7.74 pct) * Call money 7.95/8.00 pct (7.90/7.95 pct) KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * India to release Wholesale inflation data at 0630 GMT * India likely to release monthly trade data for November (tentative) OVERNIGHT NEWS * A plunge of nearly half in oil prices could help Indian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley reap a fiscal windfall of at least $12 billion when he presents his 2015/16 budget in February, two government sources told Reuters. * India's industrial output contracted in October, its worst performance in three years, while retail inflation continued its declining trend, building the case for the Reserve Bank of India to lower interest rates early next year. * Top steelmakers ArcelorMittal ISPA.AS and Tata Steel TISC.NS are dipping their toes into iron ore derivatives, marking a crucial milestone in developing trade for the world's second-largest commodity after oil. KEY DEALS * Decision Resources Group is seeking a $150 million six-year non-recourse financing to take out an acquisition bridge loan. The facility, led by sole underwriter Axis Bank, comprises a $100 million amortising term loan A and a $50 million term loan B. Only the TLA is being syndicated. * Dewan Housing Finance Corp is seeking shareholder approval for issuing commercial papers on private placement basis for up to Rs100bn USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Open High Low Close Volume NA 62.98 62.66 62.97-99 NA FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Dec 12* -$138.84 mln Month-to-date** $1.34 bln Year-to-date** $17.26 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Dec. 12 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Debt Dec. 11 $15.55 mln Month-to-date $1.77 bln Year-to-date $26.22 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Dec. 12 on NSDL's website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Dec. 12 Foreign Banks -19.11 bln Public Sector Banks 28.52 bln Private Sector Banks -3.54 bln Mutual Funds 0.75 bln Others -1.15 bln Primary Dealers -5.47 bln INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== SDL 07.35%, 2015 Interest Dec 15 76.99 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 07.39%, 2015 Interest Dec 15 805.93 (10 States) SDL 07.81%, 2016 Interest Dec 15 132.77 (2 States) SDL 07.89%, 2016 Interest Dec 15 65.67 (ASSAM) SDL 07.93%, 2016 Interest Dec 15 320.68 (2 States) SDL 07.94%, 2016 Interest Dec 15 180.81 (2 States) SDL 07.99%, 2016 Interest Dec 15 76.93 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.74%, 2021 Interest Dec 15 152.95 (PUNJAB) 7.17% 2015 Interest Dec 15 19206.01 SDL 07.33%, 2015 Interest Dec 16 132.36 (KERALA) =========================================================== For the monthly inflows see: ================================================= ========== ISSUANCES T-bills 130 bln rupees LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all 33 bids for 142.05 billion rupees ($2.28 billion) at its three-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 29.57 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.33 trillion rupees. (Complied by Dipika Lalwani)