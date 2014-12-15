GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Oil prices sank more than 2 percent to 5-1/2-year lows
early on Monday on concerns about a supply glut and slower
global growth, feeding fears for energy and commodities
producers and exporters.
* The dollar quivered in choppy trading against the yen on
Monday as oil prices continued to sink on a weak outlook for
global demand, while risk aversion pressured U.S. Treasury
yields.
* Brent crude futures fell as much as 2.5 percent on Monday
to a new five-year low near $60 a barrel after the International
Energy Agency forecast further price falls and OPEC's chief
defended the group's decision not to cut its output target.
* U.S. Treasury yields fell on Friday as a relentless slide
in crude oil prices hurt stocks and increased demand for
safe-haven U.S. debt on concerns about falling inflation.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 27,350.68 (down 0.91 pct)
* NSE index 8,224.10 (down 0.83 pct)
* Rupee 62.29/30 per dlr (62.33/34)
* 10-year bond yield 7.83 pct (7.87 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 7.10 pct (7.12 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 7.73 pct (7.74 pct)
* Call money 7.95/8.00 pct (7.90/7.95 pct)
KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH
* India to release Wholesale inflation data at 0630 GMT
* India likely to release monthly trade data for November
(tentative)
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* A plunge of nearly half in oil prices could help Indian
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley reap a fiscal windfall of at least
$12 billion when he presents his 2015/16 budget in February, two
government sources told Reuters.
* India's industrial output contracted in October, its worst
performance in three years, while retail inflation continued its
declining trend, building the case for the Reserve Bank of India
to lower interest rates early next year.
* Top steelmakers ArcelorMittal ISPA.AS and Tata Steel
TISC.NS are dipping their toes into iron ore derivatives,
marking a crucial milestone in developing trade for the world's
second-largest commodity after oil.
KEY DEALS
* Decision Resources Group is seeking a $150 million
six-year non-recourse financing to take out an acquisition
bridge loan. The facility, led by sole underwriter Axis Bank,
comprises a $100 million amortising term loan A and a $50
million term loan B. Only the TLA is being syndicated.
* Dewan Housing Finance Corp is seeking shareholder approval
for issuing commercial papers on private placement basis for up
to Rs100bn
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
For up-to-date prices, double click
Open High Low Close Volume
NA 62.98 62.66 62.97-99 NA
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
Dec 12* -$138.84 mln
Month-to-date** $1.34 bln
Year-to-date** $17.26 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Dec. 12
on NSDL's website.
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Debt
Dec. 11 $15.55 mln
Month-to-date $1.77 bln
Year-to-date $26.22 bln
* Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Dec. 12
on NSDL's website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
Dec. 12
Foreign Banks -19.11 bln
Public Sector Banks 28.52 bln
Private Sector Banks -3.54 bln
Mutual Funds 0.75 bln
Others -1.15 bln
Primary Dealers -5.47 bln
INFLOWS
===========================================================
Instrument Payment Date Amount
(mln rupees)
===========================================================
SDL 07.35%, 2015 Interest Dec 15 76.99
(TAMIL NADU)
SDL 07.39%, 2015 Interest Dec 15 805.93
(10 States)
SDL 07.81%, 2016 Interest Dec 15 132.77
(2 States)
SDL 07.89%, 2016 Interest Dec 15 65.67
(ASSAM)
SDL 07.93%, 2016 Interest Dec 15 320.68
(2 States)
SDL 07.94%, 2016 Interest Dec 15 180.81
(2 States)
SDL 07.99%, 2016 Interest Dec 15 76.93
(JHARKHAND)
SDL 08.74%, 2021 Interest Dec 15 152.95
(PUNJAB)
7.17% 2015 Interest Dec 15 19206.01
SDL 07.33%, 2015 Interest Dec 16 132.36
(KERALA)
===========================================================
ISSUANCES
T-bills 130 bln rupees
LIQUIDITY
* The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all
33 bids for 142.05 billion rupees ($2.28 billion) at its
three-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into
the banking system.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 29.57 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.33 trillion
rupees.
(Complied by Dipika Lalwani)