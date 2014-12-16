GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Sliding oil prices and a downbeat China factory survey
weighed on Asian shares on Tuesday, while the rouble jumped
against the dollar after Russia sharply increased its benchmark
interest rate in a bid to halt a collapse in its currency.
* The Russian rouble rebounded from record lows on Tuesday
after the Russian central bank hiked interest rates to halt a
collapse in its currency, while the backdrop of falling oil
prices and concerns over global growth supported the safe-haven
yen.
* Crude prices plunged further on Monday after OPEC once
again said it will not cut oil output despite fears of a glut,
and a UAE official opposed holding an emergency meeting of the
producer group to support prices.
* Long-dated U.S. Treasuries yields fell on Monday as oil
prices dropped to five-year lows, denting inflation expectations
and raising the appeal of long-maturity bonds over shorter-dated
issues.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 27,319.56 (down 0.11 pct)
* NSE index 8,219.60 (down 0.05 pct)
* Rupee 62.94/95 per dlr (62.29/30)
* 10-year bond yield 7.83 pct (7.83 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 7.12 pct (7.10 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 7.76 pct (7.73 pct)
* Call money 8.00/8.05 pct (7.95/8.00 pct)
KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH
* India Commerce Secretary Rajeev Kher will address media in
Mumbai
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* India's trade deficit widened to an 18-month high of
$16.86 billion in November, government data showed on Monday.
* A plunge of nearly half in oil prices could help Indian
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley reap a fiscal windfall of at least
$12 billion when he presents his 2015/16 budget in February, two
government sources told Reuters.
* India's central bank eased rules for long-term loans by
banks to the infrastructure sector and heavy industry, allowing
for easier refinancing and more flexible restructuring as part
of widely expected measures.
KEY DEALS
* Syndication of Sesa Sterlite's $500 million 2.5-year
amortising loan will likely be closed in the second half of
January. Around six to seven banks are seeking approvals to join
the deal.
* IIFL Holdings said on Monday it was seeking shareholder
approval to issue non-convertible debentures for up to Rs20bn
($320 million) on a private placement basis
* India's Bangalore Metro Rail Corp Ltd. plans to raise up
to 10 billion rupees through a sale of bonds maturing in 10
years, three merchant bankers said today.
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
For up-to-date prices, double click
Open High Low Close Volume
63.23 64.04 63.40 63.95-97 NA
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
Dec 15* -$72.39 mln
Month-to-date** $1.21 bln
Year-to-date** $17.13 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Dec. 15
on NSDL's website.
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Debt
Dec. 12 $49.26 mln
Month-to-date $1.82 bln
Year-to-date $26.27 bln
* Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Dec. 15
on NSDL's website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
Dec. 15
Foreign Banks -4.79 bln
Public Sector Banks 81.78 bln
Private Sector Banks -59.58 bln
Mutual Funds -18.15 bln
Others 7.43 bln
Primary Dealers -6.69 bln
INFLOWS
===========================================================
Instrument Payment Date Amount
(mln rupees)
===========================================================
SDL 07.33%, 2015 Interest Dec 16 132.36
(KERALA)
SDL 09.48%, 2023 Interest Dec 18 588.74
(3 States)
SDL 09.49%, 2023 Interest Dec 18 949.00
(TAMIL NADU)
SDL 09.50%, 2023 Interest Dec 18 1567.50
(4 States)
SDL 09.52%, 2023 Interest Dec 18 1614.09
(4 States)
SDL 09.54%, 2023 Interest Dec 18 477.00
(WEST BENGAL)
===========================================================
For the monthly inflows see:
===========================================================
ISSUANCES
T-bills 130 bln rupees
Bonds auction 140 bln rupees
LIQUIDITY
* The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted all
17 bids for 27.16 billion rupees ($436 million) at its three-day
reverse repo auction on Friday, through which it absorbs
liquidity from the banking system.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 31.83 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI flat to 3.33 trillion
rupees.
(Complied by Dipika Lalwani)