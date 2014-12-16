GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Sliding oil prices and a downbeat China factory survey weighed on Asian shares on Tuesday, while the rouble jumped against the dollar after Russia sharply increased its benchmark interest rate in a bid to halt a collapse in its currency. * The Russian rouble rebounded from record lows on Tuesday after the Russian central bank hiked interest rates to halt a collapse in its currency, while the backdrop of falling oil prices and concerns over global growth supported the safe-haven yen. * Crude prices plunged further on Monday after OPEC once again said it will not cut oil output despite fears of a glut, and a UAE official opposed holding an emergency meeting of the producer group to support prices. * Long-dated U.S. Treasuries yields fell on Monday as oil prices dropped to five-year lows, denting inflation expectations and raising the appeal of long-maturity bonds over shorter-dated issues. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 27,319.56 (down 0.11 pct) * NSE index 8,219.60 (down 0.05 pct) * Rupee 62.94/95 per dlr (62.29/30) * 10-year bond yield 7.83 pct (7.83 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.12 pct (7.10 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.76 pct (7.73 pct) * Call money 8.00/8.05 pct (7.95/8.00 pct) KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * India Commerce Secretary Rajeev Kher will address media in Mumbai OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's trade deficit widened to an 18-month high of $16.86 billion in November, government data showed on Monday. * A plunge of nearly half in oil prices could help Indian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley reap a fiscal windfall of at least $12 billion when he presents his 2015/16 budget in February, two government sources told Reuters. * India's central bank eased rules for long-term loans by banks to the infrastructure sector and heavy industry, allowing for easier refinancing and more flexible restructuring as part of widely expected measures. KEY DEALS * Syndication of Sesa Sterlite's $500 million 2.5-year amortising loan will likely be closed in the second half of January. Around six to seven banks are seeking approvals to join the deal. * IIFL Holdings said on Monday it was seeking shareholder approval to issue non-convertible debentures for up to Rs20bn ($320 million) on a private placement basis * India's Bangalore Metro Rail Corp Ltd. plans to raise up to 10 billion rupees through a sale of bonds maturing in 10 years, three merchant bankers said today. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Open High Low Close Volume 63.23 64.04 63.40 63.95-97 NA FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Dec 15* -$72.39 mln Month-to-date** $1.21 bln Year-to-date** $17.13 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Dec. 15 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Debt Dec. 12 $49.26 mln Month-to-date $1.82 bln Year-to-date $26.27 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Dec. 15 on NSDL's website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Dec. 15 Foreign Banks -4.79 bln Public Sector Banks 81.78 bln Private Sector Banks -59.58 bln Mutual Funds -18.15 bln Others 7.43 bln Primary Dealers -6.69 bln INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== SDL 07.33%, 2015 Interest Dec 16 132.36 (KERALA) SDL 09.48%, 2023 Interest Dec 18 588.74 (3 States) SDL 09.49%, 2023 Interest Dec 18 949.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 09.50%, 2023 Interest Dec 18 1567.50 (4 States) SDL 09.52%, 2023 Interest Dec 18 1614.09 (4 States) SDL 09.54%, 2023 Interest Dec 18 477.00 (WEST BENGAL) =========================================================== For the monthly inflows see: =========================================================== ISSUANCES T-bills 130 bln rupees Bonds auction 140 bln rupees LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted all 17 bids for 27.16 billion rupees ($436 million) at its three-day reverse repo auction on Friday, through which it absorbs liquidity from the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 31.83 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI flat to 3.33 trillion rupees. (Complied by Dipika Lalwani)