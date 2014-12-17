GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * An uneasy calm settled on Asian markets on Wednesday as a brewing financial crisis in Russia and the rout in oil prices sent investors scurrying for the cover of top-rated bonds. * The dollar nursed its losses in early Asian trading on Wednesday, pulling away from lows hit overnight on skidding oil prices, Russia's financial crisis, and speculation that the Federal Reserve might take a more cautious tone on monetary policy. * Brent crude futures fell for a fifth straight day on Tuesday to end below $60 a barrel while U.S. crude finished a volatile session slightly higher as trading of expiring options helped defend the price above $55. * The yield on U.S. 30-year Treasuries bonds approached its session low in late U.S. trading on Tuesday as the Dow Jones Industrial average and Standard & Poor's 500 index turned negative, wiping out their earlier rebound. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 26,781.44 (down 1.97 pct) * NSE index 8,067.60 (down 1.85 pct) * Rupee 63.53/54 per dlr (62.94/95) * 10-year bond yield 7.99 pct (7.83 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.31 pct (7.12 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.91 pct (7.76 pct) * Call money 8.45/8.50 pct (8.00/8.05 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * Asian central banks have ramped up their intervention in currency markets to stem the sell-off roiling emerging markets, testing the notion that the region is better placed to handle a market rout than during its 1997-1998 financial crisis. * India's plans to rationalise state and federal indirect taxes into a harmonised goods and service tax (GST) took a step closer to reality after New Delhi struck a deal with recalcitrant states, two government sources told Reuters. * India will weigh the impact of last month's easing of gold import rules after inbound shipments jumped 38 percent in November to push its trade deficit to an 18-month high, Trade Secretary Rajeev Kher said on Tuesday. KEY DEALS * India's Oil and Natural Gas Corp and Venezuela's state oil company PDVSA are seeking around $1 billion in credit to stem an output decline at their San Cristobal joint venture, two sources close to the negotiations told Reuters * Yes Bank is seeking shareholder approval for the issue of up to 80 billion rupees ($1.29 billion) of debt securities over the next year. The general mandate will allow it to issue bonds in rupee or foreign currencies, at home or abroad, and covers senior debt as well as Tier 1 and Tier 2 capital USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Open High Low Close Volume 63.90 64.56 63.98 64.49-52 NA FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Dec 16* -$196.26 mln Month-to-date** $1.14 bln Year-to-date** $17.07 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Dec. 16 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Debt Dec. 12 -$146.56 mln Month-to-date $1.68 bln Year-to-date $26.12 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Dec. 16 on NSDL's website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Dec. 16 Foreign Banks -37.92 bln Public Sector Banks 69.32 bln Private Sector Banks -3.00 bln Mutual Funds -5.65 bln Others 3.12 bln Primary Dealers -25.87 bln INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== SDL 09.48%, 2023 Interest Dec 18 588.74 (3 States) SDL 09.49%, 2023 Interest Dec 18 949.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 09.50%, 2023 Interest Dec 18 1567.50 (4 States) SDL 09.52%, 2023 Interest Dec 18 1614.09 (4 States) SDL 09.54%, 2023 Interest Dec 18 477.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 07.74%, 2023 Interest Dec 19 193.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 07.76%, 2023 Interest Dec 19 19.40 (MIZORAM) SDL 07.77%, 2023 Interest Dec 19 1554.00 (3 States) SDL 07.78%, 2023 Interest Dec 19 389.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 07.82%, 2023 Interest Dec 19 782.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 07.83%, 2023 Interest Dec 19 117.45 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.39%, 2017 Interest Dec 19 314.63 (2 States) SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest Dec 19 126.00 (2 States) SDL 08.41%, 2017 Interest Dec 19 378.45 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.42%, 2017 Interest Dec 19 86.66 (4 States) SDL 08.43%, 2017 Interest Dec 19 210.75 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.58%, 2017 Interest Dec 19 131.73 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.89%, 2022 Interest Dec 19 444.50 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Dec 19 1585.31 (4 States) SDL 08.93%, 2022 Interest Dec 19 379.53 (KERALA) SDL 08.99%, 2022 Interest Dec 19 449.50 (BIHAR) SDL 09.00%, 2022 Interest Dec 19 495.00 (2 States) SDL 09.01%, 2022 Interest Dec 19 225.25 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 09.03%, 2022 Interest Dec 19 903.00 (WEST BENGAL) =========================================================== For the monthly inflows see: =========================================================== ISSUANCES T-bills 130 bln rupees Bonds auction 140 bln rupees LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it accepted all 53 bids for 206.82 billion rupees ($3.26 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 60.75 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.36 trillion rupees. 