GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian share markets rallied on Thursday after U.S. stocks enjoyed their strongest session this year when the Federal Reserve sounded upbeat on the economy and promised to be patient in removing policy stimulus. * The dollar took the upper hand on Thursday after the Federal Reserve signalled it was on track to raise interest rates next year, altering a pledge to keep them near zero for a "considerable time" in a show of confidence in the U.S. economy. * World oil prices jumped as much as 6 percent on Wednesday before closing off their peaks as weeks of nearly non-stop selling abruptly halted, and traders said failure to break below key chart support levels meant a long rout may be running out. * U.S. Treasuries yields rose on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve tweaked its message on interest rates, saying that while it was in no hurry to raise them, it will monitor data on growth and inflation to decide on the timing of such a move. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 26,710.13 (down 0.27 pct) * NSE index 8,029.80 (down 0.47 pct) * Rupee 63.6150/6250 per dlr (63.53/54) * 10-year bond yield 7.97 pct (7.99 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.34 pct (7.31 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.92 pct (7.91 pct) * Call money 8.50/8.55 pct (8.45/8.50 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's cabinet approved a constitutional amendment bill on Wednesday to rationalise state and central indirect taxes into a harmonised goods and services tax (GST), a government official told reporters. * Asian central bankers are on guard but say they are not overly concerned that the Russian rouble's collapse will trigger a big sell-off of their own currencies, saying their fundamentals are favourable and their currency defences strong. * India's central bank has fined ICICI Bank Ltd ICBK.NS and state-run Bank of Baroda BOB.NS over violations of customer protection rules that allowed fraudsters to cash fake checks and postal orders for up to two years. KEY DEALS * Oil India is signing a US$125m five-year bullet loan with Mizuho Bank this month, and the deal could be syndicated in the New Year. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Open High Low Close Volume 64.01 64.12 63.58 63.74-78 NA FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Dec 17* -$257.16 mln Month-to-date** $952.69 mln Year-to-date** $16.88 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Dec. 17 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Debt Dec. 16 -$21.92 mln Month-to-date $1.66 bln Year-to-date $26.10 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Dec. 17 on NSDL's website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Dec. 17 Foreign Banks -23.45 bln Public Sector Banks -29.59 bln Private Sector Banks 37.78 bln Mutual Funds 11.60 bln Others 0.42 bln Primary Dealers 3.24 bln INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== SDL 09.48%, 2023 Interest Dec 18 588.74 (3 States) SDL 09.49%, 2023 Interest Dec 18 949.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 09.50%, 2023 Interest Dec 18 1567.50 (4 States) SDL 09.52%, 2023 Interest Dec 18 1614.09 (4 States) SDL 09.54%, 2023 Interest Dec 18 477.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 07.74%, 2023 Interest Dec 19 193.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 07.76%, 2023 Interest Dec 19 19.40 (MIZORAM) SDL 07.77%, 2023 Interest Dec 19 1554.00 (3 States) SDL 07.78%, 2023 Interest Dec 19 389.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 07.82%, 2023 Interest Dec 19 782.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 07.83%, 2023 Interest Dec 19 117.45 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.39%, 2017 Interest Dec 19 314.63 (2 States) SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest Dec 19 126.00 (2 States) SDL 08.41%, 2017 Interest Dec 19 378.45 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.42%, 2017 Interest Dec 19 86.66 (4 States) SDL 08.43%, 2017 Interest Dec 19 210.75 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.58%, 2017 Interest Dec 19 131.73 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.89%, 2022 Interest Dec 19 444.50 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Dec 19 1585.31 (4 States) SDL 08.93%, 2022 Interest Dec 19 379.53 (KERALA) SDL 08.99%, 2022 Interest Dec 19 449.50 (BIHAR) SDL 09.00%, 2022 Interest Dec 19 495.00 (2 States) SDL 09.01%, 2022 Interest Dec 19 225.25 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 09.03%, 2022 Interest Dec 19 903.00 (WEST BENGAL) =========================================================== For the monthly inflows see: =========================================================== ISSUANCES Bonds auction 140 bln rupees LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said it accepted all 57 bids for 229.77 billion rupees ($3.61 billion) at its one-day repo auction on Wednesday, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 96.71 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.47 trillion rupees. (Complied by Dipika Lalwani)