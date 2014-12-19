GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Japanese stocks led Asian markets higher on Friday, after Wall Street boasted its biggest two-day advance since late 2011 amid relief the Federal Reserve was in no rush to start hiking interest rates. * The safe-haven yen was on the back foot on Friday, as risk assets staged a broad recovery and investors awaited the outcome of a Bank of Japan meeting. * Global crude oil prices slumped anew on Thursday, a day after a short-covering rally, as traders placed fresh bets the market would resume a six-month rout on worries about a supply glut. * U.S. Treasuries yields rose on Thursday as Wall Street shares gained a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled it might raise interest rates in 2015 but would do so at a gradual pace. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 27,126.57 (up 1.56 pct) * NSE index 8,159.30 (up 1.61 pct) * Rupee 63.11/12 per dlr (63.6150/6250) * 10-year bond yield 7.93 pct (7.97 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.28 pct (7.34 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.85 pct (7.92 pct) * Call money 8.00/8.05 pct (8.50/8.55 pct) KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * India cbank deputy governor H R Khan at a State Bank of India event at 04:00 p.m. (1030 GMT) * India to release foreign reserves data at 05:00 p.m. (1130 GMT) OVERNIGHT NEWS * Coal India Ltd will get a new chairman in the next few days, two officials with direct knowledge of the matter said, as the state-owned miner readies a plan to double its output in four years amid a severe shortage that has crippled power plants. * Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken direct control of a project-monitoring body to fast-track investments worth almost $300 billion and revive manufacturing in the country, two officials with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters. KEY DEALS * Tata Communications has signed a $200 million five-year amortising loan with Axis Bank in place of an earlier proposed bond offering. * The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has agreed a 10 billion rupees ($158 million) investment in L&T Infrastructure Development Projects, the main PPP unit of Larsen & Toubro. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Open High Low Close Volume 63.63 63.48 63.25 63.38-40 NA FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Dec 18* -$138.61 mln Month-to-date** $699.34 mln Year-to-date** $16.23 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Dec. 18 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Debt Dec. 17 -$77.23 mln Month-to-date $1.58 bln Year-to-date $26.02 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Dec. 18 on NSDL's website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Dec. 17 Foreign Banks 19.55 bln Public Sector Banks 16.29 bln Private Sector Banks -33.62 bln Mutual Funds -1.99 bln Others -2.94 bln Primary Dealers 2.72 bln INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== SDL 07.74%, 2023 Interest Dec 19 193.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 07.76%, 2023 Interest Dec 19 19.40 (MIZORAM) SDL 07.77%, 2023 Interest Dec 19 1554.00 (3 States) SDL 07.78%, 2023 Interest Dec 19 389.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 07.82%, 2023 Interest Dec 19 782.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 07.83%, 2023 Interest Dec 19 117.45 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.39%, 2017 Interest Dec 19 314.63 (2 States) SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest Dec 19 126.00 (2 States) SDL 08.41%, 2017 Interest Dec 19 378.45 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.42%, 2017 Interest Dec 19 86.66 (4 States) SDL 08.43%, 2017 Interest Dec 19 210.75 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.58%, 2017 Interest Dec 19 131.73 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.89%, 2022 Interest Dec 19 444.50 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Dec 19 1585.31 (4 States) SDL 08.93%, 2022 Interest Dec 19 379.53 (KERALA) SDL 08.99%, 2022 Interest Dec 19 449.50 (BIHAR) SDL 09.00%, 2022 Interest Dec 19 495.00 (2 States) SDL 09.01%, 2022 Interest Dec 19 225.25 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 09.03%, 2022 Interest Dec 19 903.00 (WEST BENGAL) =========================================================== For the monthly inflows see: =========================================================== ISSUANCES Bonds auction 140 bln rupees LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all 57 bids for 224.18 billion rupees ($3.54 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 111.71 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.42 trillion rupees. (Complied by Dipika Lalwani)