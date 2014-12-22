GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares and the dollar began a holiday-shortened week on a strong footing on Monday, with the euro testing two-year lows against the greenback on divergent monetary policy expectations. * The euro probed fresh two-year lows early on Monday in a subdued start to a holiday-shortened week, extending a multi-month trend of weakness against the dollar that many traders say will remain intact in the new year. * Oil prices rose in early trading on Monday as Asian markets opened strongly into a holiday-shortened week and as consensus spread that Brent crude prices would likely remain above $60 for the rest of the year. * U.S. Treasuries yields held steady or fell on Friday on renewed appetite for bonds as a two-day scramble for stocks and other risky assets slowed. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 27,371.84 (up 0.90 pct) * NSE index 8,225.20 (up 0.81 pct) * Rupee 63.2950/3050 per dlr (63.6150/6250) * 10-year bond yield 7.96 pct (7.97 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.33 pct (7.28 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.89 pct (7.85 pct) * Call money 8.00/8.05 pct (8.00/8.05 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * India will compensate its state governments for revenue losses due to the new nationwide sales tax, which is targeted to be implemented on April 1, 2016, the finance minister said on Friday. * India is offering to set up an insurance pool to indemnify global nuclear suppliers against liability in the case of a nuclear accident, in a bid to unblock billions of dollars in trade held up by concerns over exposure to risk. * Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi may consider using an executive order to push through laws overhauling the insurance and coal sectors, if the increasingly fractious parliament fails to pass them soon, two government officials said on Friday. KEY DEALS * Flipkart, India's largest online retailer, on Saturday said it had raised funding worth $700 million, as it tries to compete with Amazon, which is rapidly scaling up operations in the country. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Open High Low Close Volume 63.52 63.80 63.62 63.72-75 NA FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Dec 19* -$105.65 mln Month-to-date** $570.19 mln Year-to-date** $16.50 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Dec. 19 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Debt Dec. 18 $167.35 mln Month-to-date $1.75 bln Year-to-date $26.19 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Dec. 19 on NSDL's website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Dec. 19 Foreign Banks -38.08 bln Public Sector Banks 55.92 bln Private Sector Banks 11.06 bln Mutual Funds 6.80 bln Others 3.01 bln Primary Dealers -38.71 bln INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== SDL 08.34%, 2020 Interest Dec 22 1042.50 (2 States) SDL 08.35%, 2020 Interest Dec 22 208.75 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.37%, 2020 Interest Dec 22 79.52 (2 States) SDL 08.54%, 2021 Interest Dec 22 277.55 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.56%, 2021 Interest Dec 22 1070.00 (3 States) SDL 08.60%, 2021 Interest Dec 22 430.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.78%, 2021 Interest Dec 22 676.06 (2 States) SDL 08.79%, 2021 Interest Dec 22 879.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.80%, 2021 Interest Dec 22 1284.36 (3 States) SDL 08.81%, 2021 Interest Dec 22 572.65 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.83%, 2021 Interest Dec 22 176.60 (2 States) SDL 08.88%, 2021 Interest Dec 22 222.00 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.90%, 2021 Interest Dec 22 66.75 (NAGALAND) 8.65% FRB 2020 Interest Dec 22 5622.50 7.35% 2024 Interest Dec 22 3675.00 SDL 08.09%, 2020 Interest Dec 23 202.25 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.11%, 2020 Interest Dec 23 405.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.13%, 2020 Interest Dec 23 325.20 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.35%, 2019 Interest Dec 23 417.50 (2 States) SDL 08.36%, 2019 Interest Dec 23 418.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.37%, 2019 Interest Dec 23 194.60 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.40%, 2019 Interest Dec 23 84.00 (2 States) SDL 08.42%, 2019 Interest Dec 23 421.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.44%, 2019 Interest Dec 23 633.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) 9.23% 2043 Interest Dec 23 35291.96 =========================================================== For the monthly inflows see: =========================================================== ISSUANCES T-bills 130 bln rupees LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all 57 bids for 212.97 billion rupees ($3.38 billion) at its three-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 115.12 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.52 trillion rupees. (Complied by Dipika Lalwani)