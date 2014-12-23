GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * A holiday lull settled over Asian markets on Tuesday after Wall Street closed at historic highs while oil prices suffered a stinging setback after Saudi Arabia quashed all thought of curbing supply. * The dollar held firm early on Tuesday, having risen to its highest level in nearly nine years against a basket of major currencies, driven in part by persistent weakness in the euro and a fresh fall in the yen. * Brent crude oil prices edged up on Tuesday following a volatile session the day before that saw contracts jump over 2 percentage points before falling back to not much more than $60 a barrel. * Intermediate-debt underperformed long-dated bonds on Monday as investors prepared for new five-year and seven-year note supply, after the Treasury sold $27 billion in new two-year notes to solid demand. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 27,701.79 (up 1.21 pct) * NSE index 8,324.00 (up 1.20 pct) * Rupee 63.24/25 per dlr (63.2950/3050) * 10-year bond yield 7.96 pct (7.96 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.31 pct (7.33 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.88 pct (7.89 pct) * Call money 8.05/8.10 pct (8.00/8.05 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reform agenda suffered a setback on Monday as protests erupted in parliament and in the streets over a campaign by Hindu hardliners linked to his party to convert Muslims and Christians to Hinduism. * India's central bank has simplified the definition of a non-cooperative borrower to include all those who have the ability to pay but still thwart lenders' efforts to recover their dues, including by not providing necessary information. * India is considering imposing a temporary cap on airfares to limit sharp movements in prices in the wake of troubles at SpiceJet, the country's second-largest budget carrier, a government official said on Monday. KEY DEALS * India's Jindal Power Ltd., a subsidiary of Jindal Steel and Power Ltd., plans to raise 5 billion rupees through an issuance of bonds maturing in four, five and six years, two merchant bankers told NewsRise. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Open High Low Close Volume 63.69 63.68 63.60 63.65-67 NA FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Dec 22* -$53.00 mln Month-to-date** $474.68 mln Year-to-date** $16.40 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Dec. 22 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Debt Dec. 19 $141.65 mln Month-to-date $1.89 bln Year-to-date $26.33 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Dec. 22 on NSDL's website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Dec. 22 Foreign Banks 2.25 bln Public Sector Banks 1.54 bln Private Sector Banks 6.69 bln Mutual Funds -13.60 bln Others 0.56 bln Primary Dealers 2.57 bln INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== SDL 08.09%, 2020 Interest Dec 23 202.25 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.11%, 2020 Interest Dec 23 405.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.13%, 2020 Interest Dec 23 325.20 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.35%, 2019 Interest Dec 23 417.50 (2 States) SDL 08.36%, 2019 Interest Dec 23 418.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.37%, 2019 Interest Dec 23 194.60 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.40%, 2019 Interest Dec 23 84.00 (2 States) SDL 08.42%, 2019 Interest Dec 23 421.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.44%, 2019 Interest Dec 23 633.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) 9.23% 2043 Interest Dec 23 35291.96 =========================================================== For the monthly inflows see: =========================================================== ISSUANCES T-bills 130 bln rupees LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said it accepted all 55 bids for 219.72 billion rupees ($3.48 billion) at its one-day repo auction on Monday, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 65.40 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.41 trillion rupees. (Complied by Dipika Lalwani)