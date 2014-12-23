GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* A holiday lull settled over Asian markets on Tuesday after
Wall Street closed at historic highs while oil prices suffered a
stinging setback after Saudi Arabia quashed all thought of
curbing supply.
* The dollar held firm early on Tuesday, having risen to its
highest level in nearly nine years against a basket of major
currencies, driven in part by persistent weakness in the euro
and a fresh fall in the yen.
* Brent crude oil prices edged up on Tuesday following a
volatile session the day before that saw contracts jump over 2
percentage points before falling back to not much more than $60
a barrel.
* Intermediate-debt underperformed long-dated bonds on
Monday as investors prepared for new five-year and seven-year
note supply, after the Treasury sold $27 billion in new two-year
notes to solid demand.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 27,701.79 (up 1.21 pct)
* NSE index 8,324.00 (up 1.20 pct)
* Rupee 63.24/25 per dlr (63.2950/3050)
* 10-year bond yield 7.96 pct (7.96 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 7.31 pct (7.33 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 7.88 pct (7.89 pct)
* Call money 8.05/8.10 pct (8.00/8.05 pct)
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reform agenda
suffered a setback on Monday as protests erupted in parliament
and in the streets over a campaign by Hindu hardliners linked to
his party to convert Muslims and Christians to Hinduism.
* India's central bank has simplified the definition of a
non-cooperative borrower to include all those who have the
ability to pay but still thwart lenders' efforts to recover
their dues, including by not providing necessary information.
* India is considering imposing a temporary cap on airfares
to limit sharp movements in prices in the wake of troubles at
SpiceJet, the country's second-largest budget carrier,
a government official said on Monday.
KEY DEALS
* India's Jindal Power Ltd., a subsidiary of Jindal Steel
and Power Ltd., plans to raise 5 billion rupees through an
issuance of bonds maturing in four, five and six years, two
merchant bankers told NewsRise.
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
For up-to-date prices, double click
Open High Low Close Volume
63.69 63.68 63.60 63.65-67 NA
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
Dec 22* -$53.00 mln
Month-to-date** $474.68 mln
Year-to-date** $16.40 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Dec. 22
on NSDL's website.
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Debt
Dec. 19 $141.65 mln
Month-to-date $1.89 bln
Year-to-date $26.33 bln
* Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Dec. 22
on NSDL's website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
Dec. 22
Foreign Banks 2.25 bln
Public Sector Banks 1.54 bln
Private Sector Banks 6.69 bln
Mutual Funds -13.60 bln
Others 0.56 bln
Primary Dealers 2.57 bln
INFLOWS
===========================================================
Instrument Payment Date Amount
(mln rupees)
===========================================================
SDL 08.09%, 2020 Interest Dec 23 202.25
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 08.11%, 2020 Interest Dec 23 405.50
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 08.13%, 2020 Interest Dec 23 325.20
(UTTAR PRADESH)
SDL 08.35%, 2019 Interest Dec 23 417.50
(2 States)
SDL 08.36%, 2019 Interest Dec 23 418.00
(TAMIL NADU)
SDL 08.37%, 2019 Interest Dec 23 194.60
(PUNJAB)
SDL 08.40%, 2019 Interest Dec 23 84.00
(2 States)
SDL 08.42%, 2019 Interest Dec 23 421.00
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 08.44%, 2019 Interest Dec 23 633.00
(UTTAR PRADESH)
9.23% 2043 Interest Dec 23 35291.96
===========================================================
For the monthly inflows see:
===========================================================
ISSUANCES
T-bills 130 bln rupees
LIQUIDITY
* The Reserve Bank of India said it accepted all 55 bids for
219.72 billion rupees ($3.48 billion) at its one-day repo
auction on Monday, through which it injects liquidity into the
banking system.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 65.40 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.41 trillion
rupees.
(Complied by Dipika Lalwani)