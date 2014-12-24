GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Japanese stocks rallied and the dollar stood tall on Wednesday thanks to surprisingly robust U.S. economic growth, helping investors head into the Christmas holidays in a more relaxed mood after the global markets turbulence of the past two weeks. * The dollar hovered at its highest in nearly nine years against a basket of major currencies on Wednesday after stunningly strong U.S. economic growth spurred markets to bring forward the timing of a likely hike in interest rates. * Brent futures fell toward $61 per barrel on Wednesday, giving up some of the previous session's gains, as the U.S. dollar held near its highest level in nearly nine years on strong data. * U.S. Treasury yields increased on Tuesday after the government saw lukewarm demand for a $35 billion sale of new five-year notes, and after stronger-than-expected growth data reduced bond buying and boosted stocks, which hit a record high. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 27,506.46 (down 0.71 pct) * NSE index 8,267.00 (down 0.68 pct) * Rupee 63.28/29 per dlr (63.24/25) * 10-year bond yield 7.92 pct (7.96 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.27 pct (7.31 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.85 pct (7.88 pct) * Call money 8.00/8.05 pct (8.05/8.10 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * Parliamentary obstruction scuppered Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's economic agenda in a month-long session that ended on Tuesday, and the prospect of further deadlock means he will find it hard to deliver quickly on promises of reform. * The Indian government has ordered a cut of nearly 20 percent in its 2014/15 healthcare budget due to fiscal strains, putting at risk key disease control initiatives in a country whose public spending on health is already among the lowest in the world. * Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party made big electoral gains in the disputed region of Jammu and Kashmir and captured power in an eastern state on Tuesday, underscoring the Hindu nationalist's dominance of the political landscape. KEY DEALS * India's UltraTech Cement Ltd has agreed to buy two cement plants from Jaiprakash Associates for 54 billion rupees ($852 million) including debt, the com1panies said. * An affiliate of Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC plans to take control of India's Nirlon Ltd in a deal estimated to be worth up to $197 million, the companies said on Tuesday. * Goldman Sachs has made an equity investment of 2.55 billion rupees ($40 million) in India's Vatika Hotels, the hospitality company said on Tuesday. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Open High Low Close Volume 63.87 63.90 63.74 63.90-92 NA FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Dec 23* -$70.29 mln Month-to-date** $428.79 mln Year-to-date** $16.36 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Dec. 23 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Debt Dec. 22 $18.71 mln Month-to-date $1.91 bln Year-to-date $26.35 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Dec. 23 on NSDL's website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Dec. 23 Foreign Banks 6.17 bln Public Sector Banks -16.30 bln Private Sector Banks 11.97 bln Mutual Funds -10.10 bln Others -5.12 bln Primary Dealers 13.38 bln INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== SDL 06.34%, 2018 Interest Dec 24 61.96 (JHARKHAND) SDL 06.38%, 2018 Interest Dec 24 255.20 (KERALA) SDL 06.40%, 2018 Interest Dec 24 320.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 06.41%, 2018 Interest Dec 24 372.42 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 06.43%, 2018 Interest Dec 24 285.40 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 06.45%, 2018 Interest Dec 24 241.88 (BIHAR) SDL 07.80%, 2019 Interest Dec 24 19.50 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 07.82%, 2019 Interest Dec 24 195.50 (PUNJAB) SDL 07.83%, 2019 Interest Dec 24 1526.85 (6 States) SDL 07.84%, 2019 Interest Dec 24 196.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 07.89%, 2019 Interest Dec 24 394.50 (BIHAR) SDL 08.97%, 2024 Interest Dec 26 224.25 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.98%, 2024 Interest Dec 26 359.20 (3 States) SDL 08.99%, 2024 Interest Dec 26 786.63 (3 States) SDL 09.00%, 2024 Interest Dec 26 486.00 (2 States) SDL 09.01%, 2024 Interest Dec 26 1802.00 (4 States) =========================================================== For the monthly inflows see: =========================================================== ISSUANCES T-bills 130 bln rupees Bonds auction 140 bln rupees LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it accepted all 51 bids for 200.56 billion rupees ($3.16 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 110.67 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.42 trillion rupees. (Complied by Dipika Lalwani)