GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * U.S. shares ended flat on Wednesday, with the Dow industrials eking out a record close after the latest data showed strength in the world's largest economy, while a mixed economic picture in Europe kept the region's stocks largely in check. * The dollar edged up against the yen on Friday on light bargain hunting following two sessions of losses, with markets slowly getting into gear after the Christmas holiday. * Global oil markets fell again on Wednesday in holiday-thin trade, extending more than a week of see-saw volatility as traders jousted over whether a growing supply glut had been fully priced in. * Long-dated U.S. Treasury prices ended higher on Wednesday and the yield curve resumed flattening as investors bet that the Federal Reserve is closer to raising interest rates. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 27,208.61 (down 1.08 pct) * NSE index 8,174.10 (down 1.12 pct) * Rupee 63.5150/5250 per dlr (63.28/29) * 10-year bond yield 7.96 pct (7.92 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.29 pct (7.27 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.88 pct (7.85 pct) * Call money 7.90/7.95 pct (8.00/8.05 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * India has raised the import tax on crude edible oils and refined oils by 5 percentage points each to protect local farmers from rising imports from Malaysia and Indonesia. * Survivors of Asia's 2004 tsunami and relatives of its 226,000 victims gather along shorelines of the Indian Ocean on Friday for prayers and memorial services to mark the 10th anniversary of a disaster that still leaves an indelible mark on the region. KEY DEALS * India's Housing Development Finance Corp plans to raise 12 billion rupees through the issuance of commercial papers maturing in one year. * India's Amtek Auto Ltd plans to raise funds through the issuance of bonds maturing in five years. * India's Bank of Baroda plans to raise funds by selling perpetual additional Tier I bonds. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Open High Low Close Volume 63.87 63.90 63.74 63.90-92 NA FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Dec 24* -$441.55 mln Month-to-date** $364.77 mln Year-to-date** $16.29 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Dec. 24 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Debt Dec. 23 $2.62 mln Month-to-date $1.91 bln Year-to-date $26.35 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Dec. 24 on NSDL's website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Dec. 24 Foreign Banks -6.16 bln Public Sector Banks 29.30 bln Private Sector Banks -5.91 bln Mutual Funds -3.90 bln Others -2.62 bln Primary Dealers -10.71 bln INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== SDL 08.97%, 2024 Interest Dec 26 224.25 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.98%, 2024 Interest Dec 26 359.20 (3 States) SDL 08.99%, 2024 Interest Dec 26 786.63 (3 States) SDL 09.00%, 2024 Interest Dec 26 486.00 (2 States) SDL 09.01%, 2024 Interest Dec 26 1802.00 (4 States) =========================================================== For the monthly inflows see: =========================================================== LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted all 47 bids for 182.51 billion rupees ($2.88 billion) at its two-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 107.57 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.44 trillion rupees. (Complied by Swati Bhat and Suvashree Dey Choudhury)